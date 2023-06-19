Longtime Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey officially submitted his resignation on Tuesday, June 13, during the meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners.

According to the Chadron Record, Dawes County Chair Web Johnson and board members Vic Rivera and Jake Stewart accepted the resignation “with regret and appreciation” for Dailey’s years of service.

Dailey, who announced his last day would be July 31 after more than 36 years as sheriff, informed the board he’s had an incredible career and has worked with some amazing individuals.

According to the Chadron Record, Dailey advised that his resignation had nothing to do with a case in which he had been charged and convicted of a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.

In May, the Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed a conviction against Dailey. For his failure to house a man arrested at his jail over an apparent turf war with the Nebraska State Patrol.

The case involved the arrest of Jesse Sierra, a South Dakota man who had been arrested on sexual assault and kidnapping allegations for which he’s now serving a life sentence. According to testimony at trial in January 2021, Dailey had become upset after he had not been directly contacted as officers with the Chadron Police Department searched for the man. The Chadron Police Department reached out to the Nebraska State Patrol and Dawes County Sheriff’s Office. Once authorities arrested the man, Dailey refused to allow him to be jailed at the Dawes County jail and made comments that he would no longer accept prisoners arrested by the NSP at the facility.

At a bench trial on the misdemeanor, Dailey admitted he was “abusive” toward NSP officers because he was upset, but said he wouldn’t take Sierra because of his high-risk status and that he was injured. Judge Randin Roland returned a guilty verdict and fined Dailey $750.

Dailey appealed his conviction in county court to the Dawes County District Court, which upheld the conviction. He appealed again to the Supreme Court, which rejected Dailey‘s arguments that as jailer he had authority to decline to take Sierra because he’d been arrested without a warrant or other court order and “by law” sheriffs have discretion to determine who is admitted to jail.

After the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld Dailey’s conviction, the Police Standards Advisory Council were expected to consider further action regarding Dailey’s law enforcement certification. However, the case is not on the PSAC’s June agenda and a voluntary surrender of Dailey’s certification due to retirement will likely resolve the case. In response to an inquiry from the Star-Herald, Don Arp, who served as director of the Nebraska Crime Commission until stepping down earlier this month, indicated “The Commission and the Police Standards Advisory Council do not comment on such matters if or until they appear on an agenda for a public meeting.”

According to the Chadron Record, Dailey recommended that Jeff Johns be appointed to fill his position after his resignation.