A Colorado motorcyclist died after being involved in a collision near downtown Scottsbluff Saturday.

According to information released by the Scottsbluff Police Department, Levi Queen, 43, of Loveland, Colorado, died at Regional West Medical Center as the result of injuries he suffered in a crash that occurred at about 9:42 p.m. at the intersection of 23rd Street and Broadway.

Sgt. Steve Lopez said that Queen had been the operator of 2010 Honda CBR1000 and had been traveling northbound in the 2200 block of Broadway at the time of the crash. Angelina Palomo, 23, of Scottsbluff, had been driving in the 2300 block of Broadway when she made a left turn at the intersection of 23rd and Broadway, colliding with Queen's motorcycle.

Valley Ambulance transported Queen to Regional West Medical Center. Both vehicles were totaled.

According to Lopez, witnesses to the collision alleged Palomo had been traveling at a high rate of speed, with estimates of 60 mph in a 30 mph zone provided. Police cited Palomo on a charge of driving under suspension.

Broadway between 22nd and 24th Streets was closed for about four hours while police conducted an investigation, including requesting a deputy with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department for accident reconstruction. Speed and helmet use are being further investigated as factors in the crash, Lopez said.