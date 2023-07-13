A 17-year-old boy suffered injuries after being involved in a collision involving a motorcycle and UTV side by side Thursday.

According to information released from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department, deputies and emergency personnel responded to the collision near Highway 92 and County Road 3 at about 7:40 a.m.

Deputies investigating the collision determined both vehicles were eastbound on County Road G (East Lyman Road) when the driver of the UTV slowed to make a left-hand turn onto County Road 3. While doing so, the motorcycle driver attempted to pass, causing a collision. The motorcycle and its rider came to rest in the north ditch.

The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old male from Lyman, was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. He was treated and released with minor injuries. He was also cited for improper passing. The teen was not identified.

The UTV driver, a 45-year-old male from rural Lyman, was uninjured.

The Lyman Police Department, Morrill Police Department and Lyman Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the collision.