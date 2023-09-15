The Nebraska Supreme Court has affirmed a Scotts Bluff County District Court judge’s ruling denying a new trial for convicted murderer Jeff Boppre.

Boppre, now 60, was convicted after a March 1989 jury trial of two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the killings of Richard Valdez and his girlfriend, Sharon Condon. The former Scottsbluff man is serving two life sentences in the Nebraska prison system.

In this latest bid, filed in October 2019 and outlined in a September 2020 records hearing by Judge Andrea Miller, Boppre and his attorneys filed a 153-page motion for new trial. They submitted one exhibit, nearly 1,000 pages long, that contained a transcript of the trial and included sealed envelopes with additional documents, including photos of the murder scene, and a flash drive.

Miller ruled in March 2021 that Boppre was not entitled to an evidentiary hearing in his motion for a new trial and dismissed the motion.

Boppre filed a follow-up motion to alter or amend the motion for new trial, arguing that the dismissal was improper and that he was entitled to an evidentiary hearing under the state’s Postconviction Relief Act. The Scotts Bluff County District Court judge took that motion under advisement, but ultimately upheld her initial conclusion that an evidentiary hearing was not required. Miller again denied his motion for a new trial. Boppre appealed that ruling to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said it had done a “de novo” review of Boppre’s case, meaning a review of the case in its entirety had been done, in reaching its decision to affirm Miller’s ruling denying Boppre an evidentiary hearing.

The ruling quoted from the evidence introduced in Boppre’s trial, including testimony from one man, Ricky Zogg, that he had been with Boppre as he had attempted to rob Valdez two months before the killings. The court also cited testimony from the two main witnesses in the case, Kenard Wasmer and Alan Niemann.

At trial, the two men testified that they had gone with Boppre several times on the night of the murders, Sept. 18, 1988, to purchase cocaine from Valdez. According to their testimony, sometime after midnight, Boppre proposed, “Let’s just go blow (Valdez) away.”

Niemann testified that he had accompanied Boppre to Valdez’s home and witnessed Boppre shooting Valdez and saw the man lying on the floor after he had been shot. He said he also witnessed Boppre returning to the home, and testified that he could hear the killing of Sharon Condon, as Boppre sought to leave no witnesses to the shooting.

After the murders, Wasmer and Niemann testified, they traveled with Boppre to Phoenix, Arizona. On that trip, Wasmer dismantled the gun used in the shootings and disposed pieces of it, citing claims that Boppre had indicated he wanted to rob a convenience store and kill whoever was behind the register. Later, near Gallup, New Mexico, Wasmer and Niemann testified, Boppre disposed of the weapon.

Later, police recovered the gun, which had several missing parts, with the help of Niemann and Wasper. A ballistics expert matched shell casings found in Boppre’s father’s yard from the gun, which Boppre’s father told police he had fired on his property, with casings test fired from the gun recovered by police.

Testimony in the case also came from two Scottsbluff officers, Lt. Bob Kinsey and Detective Mark Overman, about finding of Valdez’s and Condon’s bodies. At the scene, officers found the letters “J-F-F B-O-P-E” written in white grease on the floor and “J-E-F-F” written in what officers testified appeared to be blood on the door casement, close to Valdez’s body.

A pathologist testified that, though Valdez suffered four gunshot wounds, he opined that the man could have lived up to 15 minutes and retained consciousness and was capable of having written the letters on the floor and wall. A pathologist testifying for the defense countered that he believed it would be highly unlikely for Valdez to have written the letters and that he would would have only remained conscious for about three minutes and died five to six minutes afterward.

In its ruling, the Nebraska Supreme Court cited that state statute sets out seven grounds on which a motion for new trial can be granted, including newly discovered evidence that the defendant could not, with reasonable diligence, have discovered or produced at trial. The defendant must also show that the evidence would have affected the outcome of a trial, i.e. that a different verdict would probably have been reached at trial. In Boppre’s case, the Nebraska Supreme Court weighed whether his motion for a new trial and its support documents entitled him to an evidentiary hearing on that motion.

Regardless of timeliness, the court said, a court may dismiss a motion for a new trial without an evidentiary hearing if it finds the motion and supporting documents do not set forth sufficient facts to establish that the “newly discovered evidence” would have produced a different finding or verdict at trial. The court said in its ruling it found “no meaningful effort” in Boppre’s ruling and supporting documents “to tie any of the allegations to the statutory requirements for an evidentiary hearing ... or timeliness requirements” set out in statute.

“Boppre’s operative motion reads more like a true crime mystery than a concise legal motion,” the Nebraska Supreme Court said. “It is 153-pages long, includes more than 60 images and video links, and buries factual assertions within long historical narratives that are scattered with legal conclusions. ... It is not the court’s duty to scour the record in search of facts that might support a claim.”