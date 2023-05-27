Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The City of Kimball will welcome its newest police chief when he is formally sworn in on June 1.

Incoming Police Chief Jose Ruiz will be sworn in during a ceremony at the Kimball County District Court, at 2 p.m., with Kimball County Clerk Magistrate Michelle Woods.

The Kimball City Council unanimously approved hiring Ruiz, who is a former member of the Kimball Police Department, during a meeting on Thursday, May 25. The council acted quickly to approve the appointment, with the special meeting only lasting about 15 minutes.

During that meeting, Kimball Mayor John Morrison indicated that Ruiz was eager to get started as soon as possible. He said Ruiz was already pursuing housing for his family, and anticipated starting quickly.

Ruiz was one of two candidates that Morrison considered for the position.

"I had an interview process," he said. "I had two very good candidates and when it came down to it, based upon the recommendation from the selection committee and my interview, Jose was the candidate that I wanted..."

The specific persons on the selection panel weren't identified, but council member Christy Warner noted that other law enforcement officers were on the panel, so she approved of of his selection.

According to Ruiz’s resume as provided by the City of Kimball, he worked for the Kimball Police Department just shy of two years, working for the department from October 2020 to September 2022, holding the position of corporal. He has worked for the Imperial Police Department since September 2022.

Prior to coming to Nebraska, Ruiz worked for the Cheyenne, Wyoming, Police Department for nearly 14 years.

According to Ruiz’s resume, he gained experience as a lead defensive tactics instructor, a field training officer and a squad leader while with the Wyoming department. While in Imperial, he said he became a pepperball instructor and armorer, instituting the system at the department.

The council also approved an employment agreement with Ruiz, with Morrison noting that it was similar to the agreement with the former police chief, with the exception of salary and insurance. Ruiz will be hired at a starting salary of $80,000 and the city also offered him insurance for his family.

"He is anxious to get here," Morrison said.

The Kimball Police Department is currently in flux, with previous police chief Andrew Bremer having stepped down in April. After his resignation, it was revealed that the Nebraska State Patrol had begun an investigation of the Kimball department, with allegations that staff who had not yet completed law enforcement training as required by Nebraska state statute were serving in the capacity of officers.

Those officers are seemingly no longer employed by the department, as it has been noted that the department is currently at a staffing level of two officers, including interim police chief Dwain Murdoch, who is a sergeant with the department.

During its May 16 meeting, the council approved the hiring of Michael Younquist, who is a certified police officer who has worked at a number of Panhandle police departments, and Damien Martinez, who is anticipated to attend the NLETC in September, according to council minutes. However, the council didn't approve the hiring of Greg Taylor, a former Kimball Police officer and a current Kimball County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Morrison said that recruitment of officers had been an important part of his discussions with Ruiz, who he said discussed attracting good officer candidates to the department even before negotiating his own contract.

"He was more concerned about how to get good people here and keeping them here," he said.

In recent years, the Kimball Police Department has seen police chiefs come and go, with five different police chiefs since 2007. Even so, the council has high hopes and expectations for its next police chief, with councilman Don Muench saying that he saw Ruiz's hiring as a positive step.

"This is the first process to cleaning up this town, and getting the drugs out of this town," he said. "I think it (hiring Ruiz) is a really good move. I have heard nothing but good things about Jose and I think we're on the right track."

During Thursday's meeting, City Administrator Annette Brower said that Ruiz had indicated that he had potential candidates for officers and she expected them to complete the application process following the appointment of Ruiz.

"We may have a full police department very soon," she said.

Those candidates would be lateral hires, meaning they are already officers who are certified as law enforcement officers in the state of Nebraska. Councilmembers expressed that they were supportive of those hires, as those officers would not have to undergo training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Academy, which is in Grand Island, and they saw it as a cost savings. As part of state statute, officers must complete a required training course and other requirements before they are allowed to function as officers,. Lateral hires are also a benefit as new hires as they are able to begin serving in an officer capacity sooner.

A discussion of the number of officers who had gone through the training process was part of that discussion, with numbers in the double digits. However, Brower later clarified to the Star-Herald that a turnover of 17 staff members since August 2021 mentioned during the meeting included civilian office staff. She did not respond to an inquiry about how many of those 17 were specifically officers, but she had said some of those persons who were no longer with the department were officers or officer candidates who had been sent to the academy. Brower said some staff had been "let go or left on their own decision," including officers who had been sent to training, completing successfully and not staying, and some didn't successfully pass training.

However, the council didn't approve the hiring of Greg Taylor, a former Kimball Police officer and a current Kimball County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The City of Kimball's listing advertising for its position says it is taking applications of certified police officers for part-time and full-time positions.

The Kimball County Sheriff's Department is also advertising for a chief deputy.