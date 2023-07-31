As Scottsbluff Police continue deep dives into unsolved cases that are open within the department, one case — the beating death of a 49-year-old Scottsbluff man — remains at the top of their files.

This week will mark 12 years since the death of Ralph Magee, who lived in an apartment at the Cirrus House independent and assisted living complex at 1525 E. 18th St.

For the family of Magee, Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said, the need for answers in the case remains a heavy burden, saying that the lack of resolution in the case has been difficult for Magee’s sister and others close to him to endure through the years.

As Wasson and Det. Brandi Brunz review a list of evidence and interviews in the case, they pull out several large binders. In each, they have carefully cataloged the pieces of evidence gathered at the scene, the interviews with persons that Magee knew and other details of the case.

“The goal for us is to try and generate tips, anything we can do to bring this case to a resolution,” Wasson said. “We collected a lot of evidence at the scene over two days, and hundreds of items. We just need a piece of information, or pieces, to identify that someone that he spent the last hours of his life with.

“The tips for this case have diminished over time,” he said. “We rely heavily on the community to assist us in making these cases.”

Despite all the evidence collected and the interviews done, police are still looking to tie it all together to bring a case forward. In information released in the past, police revealed that Magee died a violent death, dying of a broken neck as a result of blunt force trauma. An autopsy and evidence at the scene reveal that a drawn out struggle occurred. Items in the home were overturned or damaged.

Though Magee had been extensively beaten, neighbors denied hearing any disturbances overnight.

Why was Magee attacked? Who attacked him? The answers to those questions remain elusive.

According to interviews, Magee had been seen the night before as his meals were dropped off. A maintenance man located him the next day, finding his body shortly after 9 a.m., Wasson said.

In the days before his death, he had made calls to family members and had conversations with others. However, police are still trying to determine the circumstances that lead to Magee’s death. He had not indicated having any problems with any specific persons to family members or staff.

Magee had lived most of his life in Colorado and graduated from Columbine High School, moving to Scottsbluff after his parents retired and relocated. His sister, Kathy Flippen, previously told the Star-Herald that he had a close circle of family and friends.

“By all accounts, he kept to himself,” Wasson said. “He was very docile, very welcoming and accepting.”

Police believe that the person who attacked Magee had known him, as evidence indicates he would have let that person inside the home. It could have been an acquaintance, a friend, or even a neighbor.

“We’re really interested in identifying and speaking with anyone who had contact with Ralph the last 12 to 24 hours preceding his death,” Brunz said. “We’re interested in listening to what they have to say, and taking that information and comparing it to the evidence.”

Wasson said, “We think he was around someone that he knew. It may have been a new relationship, a relationship that people may have not noticed or knew about, but something happened.”

Police have questioned some individuals in the past, but no specific persons have been definitively tied to the attack. They have obtained some DNA evidence, though Wasson and Brunz did not expand on specific details regarding that testing.

Family members believe that some items are missing from the home, though Brunz noted that police had not found any evidence of items having been transferred to anyone or sold in the area. Some of those interviewed by police say Magee had given some items to others prior to his death and may have disposed of some items, so it’s not certain if robbery or theft would have been involved in the man’s death.

Time may also be a factor in bringing the case to successful prosecution.

Depending on the circumstances and facts out of the case, Wasson said in response to question about whether or not any statutes of limitations may have passed in the case, that it could be certainly possible. However, for homicide offenses that may be at play, he noted that they have longer statutes of limitations. In the case of first-degree murder, there is a time limit in which prosecutors could bring charges in Nebraska.