A fire at a Scottsbluff residence on Tuesday evening was contained to the garage and didn't cause any damages to a residence.

Firefighters were paged to the fire in the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue at about 9 p.m., Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle told the Star-Herald. He said firefighters arrived in less than four minutes and had the fire under control within six minutes.

The fire was contained to a detached garage, though he said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.