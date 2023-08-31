A fire at a Scottsbluff residence on Tuesday evening was contained to the garage and didn't cause any damages to a residence.
Firefighters were paged to the fire in the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue at about 9 p.m., Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle told the Star-Herald. He said firefighters arrived in less than four minutes and had the fire under control within six minutes.
The fire was contained to a detached garage, though he said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Schingle did address some rumors that have been circulating on social media, including that the fire was the result of a meth lab. He said there were no materials present that indicated a meth lab. Some references to an explosion are due to containers of spray disinfectant that were involved in the fire. The cans ruptured, he said, as any pressurized container will do when exposed to heat and "make a loud pop."
