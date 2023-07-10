A 23-year-old man faces charges in connection with a crash that resulted in three people being treated for injuries.

Police arrested Diego Santoyo-Noriega on charges of driving under the influence as the result of an investigation into a crash that occurred at about 12:24 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Beltline-West, according to information released by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Officers called to the crash located a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee upside down, on its top, in a ditch. Officers investigating the crash determined Sontoya-Noreiga had been driving east on South Beltline when the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into a wire guardrail and rolling.

Two juvenile girls had been passengers in the vehicle and allegedly fled the scene, but police made contact with them in the area later. The two girls and Santayo-Noreiga were transported to Regional West Medical Center, where they were reportedly treated for injuries and released.

Police arrested Santayo-Noreiga, who was booked at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

The jeep was considered totaled with damages in excess of $4,000. T