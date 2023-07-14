According to information released by Sgt. Steve Lopez, officers arrested Hunter Childers on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and reckless driving after they investigated a rollover crash on South Beltline Highway West.

Officers investigating the crash determined that Childers, driving a 1992 Ford Bronco, and Kory Knoles, 22, of Broomfield, Colorado, were both traveling eastbound in the inside lane of the 400 block of South Beltline. Childers allegedly made an abrupt lane change to pass Knoles' vehicle when he lost control of his vehicle, striking the south curb and causing a loss of control. His vehicle crossed the center line, impacting the passenger side of Knoles' vehicle. After the impact, Childers maneuvered to the south, but over corrected, causing the Bronco to roll and come to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle.