A 57-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to 90 years to life in the Nov. 25, 2020, stabbing death of a 23-year-old Gering man.

Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Gregory Moore to 80 years to life on a charge of second degree murder, a Class IB felony. He received a sentence of 10 to 20 years imprisonment on a charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony. A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury convicted Moore on May 31 in the death of Fernando Camacho-McBride. Trial in the cast lasted about a week.

In a Facebook post, Semelee McBride, Camacho-McBride's mother, said that she felt that justice had been served.

McBride said that due to a clerical error, she wasn't able to make a victim impact statement, so she posted one on social media. She gave the Star-Herald permission to use excerpts from the statement.

In her statement, McBride spoke out about the brutality of Camacho-McBride's murder and its senselessness. According to testimony at the trial, Moore had attacked the man with a knife, chasing him around the apartment and Camacho-McBride died, bleeding out after suffering severe stab wounds. He made statements that he was "protecting his inventory."

"...My son died for no reason," McBride said.

"No one expects to bury their child and I certainly never did," she said, talking about having to buy a burial plot, headstone and encountering other funeral expenses. She said her family has suffered emotionally over the loss and that healing has been an ongoing process. She also talked about his biological family members, adopted and extended family members and friends missing the young man.

Moore was given credit for 549 days already served in jail as he awaited trial. His sentence will be served consecutively to that in another case in which Moore had been convicted after stabbing his landlord.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case, with assistant attorney general Doug Warner handling the case. Kelly Breen, of the Nebraska Commission of Public Advocacy, represented Moore.

