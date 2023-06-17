Scottsbluff Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered early Saturday morning.

According to information released by Capt. Brian Wasson, officers were dispatched to Michael Street in Terrytown at about 1:55 a.m. Saturday. The report to the communications center indicated that a man had been found lying on a sidewalk and appeared to be deceased.

Police were able to determine the identity of the man, however, next of kin have not yet been contacted so police are declining to release his name as of publication.

Wasson said police were on scene until about 5 a.m. Police seized a vehicle associated with the man at the scene.

Police are asking that anyone who may have been near Country Club Road or Michael Street in the late hours Friday or the Saturday early morning hours and who may have observed anything suspicious contact police. Scottsbluff Police can be reached 308-632-7176 or Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers, 308-632-STOP (7867).

