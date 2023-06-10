Scottsbluff’s Police Department have cited a 17-year-old Scottsbluff teen in connection with an injury crash earlier this week, according to information released by the department.

Capt. Brian Wasson said in a press release Friday that officers concluded an investigation completed of a Sunday, June 5, in the collision. As part of the investigation, he said, officers identified and collected surveillance video in the area to assist in determining the cause of the accident.

Video revealed that northbound motorcycle, driven by 17-year-old James Adams of Morrill, had not been traveling at a high rate of speed prior to a collision with a vehicle driven by Candence Dubray, 17, of Scottsbluff. According to the video evidence, Wasson said, Dubray allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of E. 19th Street and First Avenue, just prior to the collision.

Dubray has been cited on a charge of stop sign violation. The investigating officer is also recommending to prosecutors that Adams be issued a charge of operating a motorcycle without the required operators license endorsement as well.

Wasson said officers issued a citation Krista Hernandez, 39, of Scottsbluff on a charge of not having proof of insurance. Hernandez was identified as the owner of the vehicle driven by DuBray.