As Scottsbluff Public Schools resumed classes for the school year Thursday, the Scottsbluff Police Department reminds drivers will increase pedestrian traffic in and around the city throughout the school and work week.

Motorists are cautioned to be aware of the increased number of children traveling to and from the schools. Motorists must remain vigilant when approaching intersections controlled by crossing guards and stop when signaled. If a guard is present in the intersection, all traffic must halt until the guard and children have cleared the roadway. This includes making left and right hand turns when the guard or pedestrians are present.

If a crosswalk not controlled by a crossing guard is occupied by a pedestrian with intention of crossing the street, the pedestrian has the right of way and traffic should yield to them. The only exceptions to this is at intersections controlled by a traffic control signal or guard.

Parents in the community are reminded that school is in session and it is important for both parents and students to know the following recommendations for school safety:

• Know the routes your children take to school and how long it takes them to get to and from school. Do not allow them to take shortcuts that could be dangerous.

• Have your children walk on sidewalks. If there are no sidewalks, walk single file on busy roads and cross the street at intersections only. Encourage children to travel along routes where crossing guards can assist with the crossing of more heavily traveled roadways.

• Instruct your children to stay away from strangers and strange vehicles. If someone who is a stranger should approach your child, have them report it immediately.

• Direct your children to never accept rides from anyone other than persons you have designated beforehand.

• Notify school officials and daycare providers who are authorized to pick up your children.

• Have your school’s principal notify you immediately if one of your children is absent.

• Teach your children how to use the phone to dial 9-1-1 and how to call home collect. At the earliest age possible, have your children memorize their full name, phone number and address.

• Take note of the clothes your children wear to school each day, so if necessary, you can describe what your child was wearing.

• Know your children’s friends, their addresses, and how to reach them in the event your child fails to return home on time after school.

• Have a plan in place for your children to follow if they get home and no adult is present.

• Have a list of people your child can call for advice, or if there is an emergency.

• Have a well-defined list of what your children can and cannot do when they are home alone.

• Encourage your children not to wear headphones and/or use their phone while walking or crossing streets to ensure that traffic is heard approaching them.

Anyone with questions or concerns with pedestrian traffic is encouraged to call the police department.