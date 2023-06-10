The Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the Click it or Ticket enforcement wave with overtime funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. The enforcement wave lasted from May 15 to June 4.

The enforcement wave resulted in a slight increase in seat belt usage in Scottsbluff. The usage rate before the enforcement wave was 55.25% and after the enforcement wave was 56.25%.

The following is the enforcement activity of the Scottsbluff Police during Click it or Ticket: Citations, 31, no valid registration; 16 ,no seat belts; 15, no insurance; 11, no operator’s license; 9, driving under suspension; 9, possession of drug paraphernalia; 8, speeding; 8, warrant arrests; 5, possession of controlled substance; 4, improper turn; 4, open container of alcohol; 3, possession of marijuana; 3, driving under the influence; 2, hit and run; 2, school permit violations; 2 child restraint violations; 2, failure to yield; 2, refusal of chemical test; 2, no headlights; 1, reckless driving; 1, stop light violation; 1, failure to yield to emergency vehicle; 1, stop sign violation; 1, texting while driving; 1, fictitious license plates; 1, no ignition interlock; 1, following too close; 1, not having two plates; 1, littering; and 1, stolen vehicle recovery.