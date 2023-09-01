The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department is partnering with the Midwest Theater to show a documentary highlighting volunteer firefighting.

The documentary, "Odd Hours No Pay Cool Hat" will be shown on Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. at the Midwest Theater. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank told the Star-Herald that the documentary takes a look at volunteer firefighting, serving as a recruitment piece that talks about the job and the need for volunteers.

Recruiting volunteer firefighters continue to be a need for departments like Scottsbluff Rural and others throughout the region, state and country. At Scottsbluff Rural, Schank said, there are 17 active volunteers and the department's goal is to have a volunteer staff of 25.

"We wanted to over an event where people could come and learn about being a firefighter, what it means to be a firefighter and ask questions," Schank said, saying that a Q&A session will be had after the documentary where people can come and ask questions of firefighters who volunteer.

Requirements for serving on the department include that a volunteer must live within 10 miles of the fire station, located at 1717 E. 15th St., be 21 years of age or older, and have a valid driver's license. A background check is completed for applicants.