A Scottsbluff woman has been cited in connection with an injury crash investigated by Scottsbluff Police on Sunday.

Scottsbluff Police and Fire Department responded to a car versus motorcycle crash with injuries at the intersection of First Ave and East 19th Street, according to information released by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined that James Nathaniel Adams, 17, of rural Morrill, was traveling northbound on First Avenue on a motorcycle when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Cadence DuBray, 17, of Scottsbluff. DuBray was headed eastbound on East 19th Street in a passenger vehicle, according to information released by Capt. Brian Wasson.

Wasson said officers issued a citation Krista Hernandez, 39, of Scottsbluff, on a charge of not having proof of insurance. Hernandez was identified as the owner of the vehicle driven by DuBray.

No other citations have been issued, pending completion of a traffic crash reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing.