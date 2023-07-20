A former U.S. Postal Service employee faces federal charges of embezzling from the union that represents Scottsbluff-area postal carriers.

A federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska indicted Jacob Wilkins, 42, on three counts, according to information released by the U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska. Wilkins is charged with one count of embezzlement and theft of labor union assets on or about July 25, 2016, and continuing to on or about Aug. 12, 2021. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is five years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

In a second count, Wilkins has been charged with falsification, concealment or destruction of financial records required to be kept by labor union on or about Jan. 1, 2018, and continuing to on or about Sept. 10, 2019. A third count charges Wilkins with falsification, concealment or destruction of financial records required to be kept by a labor union on or about Jan. 1, 2019, and continuing to on or about March 31, 2020. On both counts, the maximum possible penalty, if convicted, is one year in prison, a $10,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $25 special assessment.

According to the indictment, Wilkins had been serving as president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 1836, a labor organization based in Scottsbluff representing postal carriers, and is alleged to have embezzled or stolen $23,698.21 in monies, funds, securities, property or other assets of the union. He is also accused of willfully concealing, withholding or destroying financial records, including bank statements, check images or other records that are required to be reported in the annual financial report of the union to the secretary of labor.

Wilkins is the second former representative of NALC Branch 1836 to be charged within the last year.

In January, a federal grand jury indicted Donald Fox, 54, of Bayard on one count of embezzlement and theft of labor union assets and four counts of falsification of an annual financial report filed by the labor union. According to that indictment, Fox, acting as secretary-treasurer of the union branch, had been accused of embezzling $24,620.12 from the union for his own use and falsifying annual financial reports from 2017-2020.

According to online filings, Fox agreed to a plea agreement, filed April 28, agreeing to plead guilty to the four counts of falsification of records. The U.S. Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss the embezzlement charge at the time of sentencing,