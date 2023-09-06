Scottsbluff Police arrested a Terrytown woman on charges after investigating a collision involving the driver of an SUV striking a pedestrian and a motorcycle at a Scottsbluff convenience store.

The crash occurred at about 7:20 p.m. at the Short Stop convenience store, 2002 Ave. I. According to information released by Capt. Johnathan Weitzel, arriving officers observed a 2005 green Ford Freestyle parked on a gas pump and a 1992 green Honda Goldwing on its side with a man lying next to it.

Through an investigation, officers determined that the driver of the Ford Freestyle, identified as Renee Mueller Fieck, 62, of Terrytown, had been backing up from a parking stall. She began backing the vehicle in a circle, when she struck a pedestrian, identified as Brent Kreiling, 49, of Terrytown, who was standing next to the Honda Goldwing.

After striking the pedestrian and the motorcycle, Fieck continued backing up until the Ford Freestyle eventually came to rest on top of a gas pump.

Kreiling was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

Officers arrested Fieck on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in serious bodily injury, disorderly conduct and no operators license.