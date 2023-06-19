Scottsbluff Police have identified a man who died in Terrytown early Saturday as a Torrington man.

The man has been identified as Keelan Noel, 24. Capt. Brian Wasson released that foul play is not suspected and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, June 19. However, additional circumstances of the man's death won't be released.

Wasson said numerous interviews have been conducted in the investigation, which began early Saturday, after police were dispatched to Michael Street in Terrytown at about 1:55 a.m. Saturday. The report to the communications center indicated that a man had been found lying on a sidewalk and appeared to be deceased.

Wasson said police were on scene until about 5 a.m. Police seized a vehicle associated with the man at the scene as part of its investigation. The investigation continues to confirm the circumstances of the man's death.