On June 21 the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a Gering man in connection to a 1978 homicide in Germany.

69-year-old Tommy Molina was wanted by authorities in Germany for homicide. It is alleged that on April 20, 1978, Molina stabbed Cornelia Humpfer multiple times while stationed in Schweinfurt on active duty with the U.S. Army.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Packard, German authorities questioned Molina five days after the killing based on reports that tied a car like his to the crime.

Molina said that he was at home with his wife that night. She said she couldn’t remember, and the prosecution did not move forward.

In 1995, Molina's third wife contacted Criminal Investigative Command for the U.S. Army in Fort Riley, Kansas, alleging that Molina, while intoxicated, repeatedly told her he had killed a woman with a knife while stationed in Schweinfurt.

Packard said Molina told her he was having an affair with the woman in question and killed her after she told him she was pregnant and planned to tell his wife.

The information prompted German authorities to renew their investigation.

In 2000, they submitted a request to the United States to get a blood sample from Molina to compare against DNA samples obtained at the crime scene. The FBI assisted in the collection of the sample in Scottsbluff.

In 2016, comparison of Molina’s DNA profile with the samples taken from the victim’s clothing resulted in several matches, but his blood samples no longer existed. In 2019, a judge in Germany ordered that a new blood sample be taken. This was done in 2020, and a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2021.

The arrest was made with assistance from the Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group Task Force.

Molina is awaiting extradition back to Germany to face the charges against him.

The Metro Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals Service, is a partnership comprising numerous local, state and federal agencies throughout Nebraska. The task force targets violent and sexual offenders wanted on state and federal arrest warrants to increase community safety.

“U.S. Marshals work closely with countless countries around the world to ensure that justice is served,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Nebraska, Scott Kracl. “In this particular case, our partnership with Germany has taken a violent fugitive off the streets.”

Lori Pilger of the Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report.