On June 21 the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in Gering in connection to a 1978 murder in Germany.

69-year-old Tommy Molina was wanted by authorities in Germany for homicide. It is alleged that on April 20, 1978, Molina stabbed a woman multiple times while stationed in Schweinfurt on active duty with the U.S. Army.

The arrest was made with assistance from the Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group Task Force.

Molina is awaiting extradition back to Germany to face the charges against him.

The Metro Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals Service, is a partnership comprising numerous local, state and federal agencies throughout Nebraska. The task force targets violent and sexual offenders wanted on state and federal arrest warrants to increase community safety.

“U.S. Marshals work closely with countless countries around the world to ensure that justice is served,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Nebraska, Scott Kracl. “In this particular case, our partnership with Germany has taken a violent fugitive off the streets.”