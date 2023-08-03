A Gering woman who had her car stolen earlier this week is hoping the crime is solved soon. She is hoping to recover a necklace containing the ashes of her deceased brother.

The 1992 red Plymouth Voyager that Kathy VanHoosear reported stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 1, was her daily driver, and only vehicle. However, more importantly, she is concerned about a necklace that she kept in the vehicle. The necklace, a small bottle filled with some of her brother's ashes, has been in every vehicle she has owned since his death 25 years ago.

"I have had that necklace since my brother, John Van Hoosear, died, for 25 years," she said. "I've had it in whatever vehicle I have had. It's always been with me, to ride with me, you know, kind of my protection, my guardian angel."

VanHoosear describes the bottle as having a design similar to the New Orleans Saint's logo — a fleur de lis — and gold on it, with dangling charms of peace signs and hearts.

The woman said she also had a tackle box in the vehicle, which belonged to her brother, and she has used for camping and other trips. She said she is hopeful she can recover that item and other things by reaching out to the public.

Capt. Jason Rogers, of the Gering Police Department, confirmed that VanHoosar filed a police report. As of Thursday, Aug. 3, VanHoosear said her vehicle hadn't been recovered. Unfortunately, she admits, she left the keys in the vehicle, making it easy for someone to have taken it. The vehicle has the license plate, 21-LW66.

"I just never thought someone would steal a Plymouth Voyager," she said, with a laugh.

Through the help of neighbors, she said, she has been able to determine her vehicle was stolen between 3:12 a.m. and 4:12 a.m. in the 1400 block of N Street. Neighbors have helped her by providing video footage from cameras at their home. A white SUV type vehicle was seen in the area, she said, but no one was captured on one of her neighbor's cameras. Throughout the week, she has been reaching out to other neighbors to see if they have footage that can help solve the crime.