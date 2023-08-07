A Gering woman who had her car stolen earlier last week is thankful — the ashes of her brother are now safely back with her.

Kathy VanHoosear reported her car, a 1992 red Plymouth Voyager, stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The woman admitted she had left her keys in the vehicle, which she suspected was stolen between 3:12 a.m. and 4:12 a.m. in the 1400 block of N Street.

Most concerning, though, was that a necklace that contained the ashes of her brother, had also been stolen. The woman said she had carried the necklace in her vehicle ever since her brother, John, had died 25 years ago.

Over the weekend, she told the Star-Herald, her car, along with the vial of her brother's ashes, were returned.

"I am very thankful," she said, saying that the woman who reported seeing her vehicle said she had noticed it because of the Star-Herald's story, published on Thursday, Aug. 3. Other media followed with the story, she said. "I do not feel I would have gotten it back without it."