CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Corrections has reported that an inmate, John E. Handy, escaped from Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp Forestry work crew in Weston County, Wyoming, on Monday, June 5.

According to information released by the Department of Corrections, Handy was sentenced in Sublette County, Wyoming, to five to seven years for unlawful manufacture or delivery of a schedule I, II, or III substance (marijuana). Handy is 5-foot-8 tall and weighs about 160 pounds.