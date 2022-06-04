 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crime, Law and Order on the Trail to be presented at Scotts Bluff National Monument

GERING — Park Ranger Matt Salomon will present his program Crime, Law and Order on the Trail on Tuesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. near the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.

When the pioneers went west, crime went with them. Some were fleeing the law, and what better place to disappear than in a vast land with no law enforcement and no courts for 2,000 miles. Pioneers had to learn to protect themselves, handle disputes on their own and seek justice in the middle of nowhere. Join Park Ranger Matt Salomon to learn about the challenges they faced and the justice system they set up in the Wild West. Depending on weather and the number of participants who show up for the program, Salomon may present this program along the Oregon Trail Pathway at the covered wagons. Bring along a lawn chair to sit in for this special program.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.

