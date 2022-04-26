Crispy Biscuit Pet Deli caters cuisine to dogs and cats in Scottsbluff

A new deli in downtown Scottsbluff will offer sweet treats for dogs and cats as well as their human companions. The Crispy Biscuit Pet Deli will officially open its doors Saturday, May 7. The business is located at 1719 Broadway.

Co-owners Molly Bonuchi and Jen Pedersen came up with the business idea after providing food to one of Bonuchi’s boxers, Chip, who is allergic to beef.

“We just started trying to play around with things to make him healthier, just as a hobby,” Pedersen said. “We started doing some investigation about it.”

They found that where Bonuchi is from in Missouri, there are several pet-focused stores. They decided to bring the concept to western Nebraska.

The deli will offer different types of pet treats and homemade pet food, including the likes of beef stew and turkey dinners. Bonuchi and Pedersen will make specialty items such as “muttloaf,” “pupcakes” and “pupcicles” in the kitchen at the back of the store.

The owners are working with a local baker to bring in specialty treats for pet owners, as well. For their opening day on May 7, the first 150 “pet moms” will receive a free cupcake for them and a pupcake for their pet to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The business will also sell bulk goods, pet toys and care items such as bowls and leashes. They also plan to offer pet-safe plants, such as dog grass, cat grass and catnip. Bonuchi said the goal is “to be one of the premier pet places in town” and that the company could lean more into the retail side of things if it suits the customers’ needs.

Work on the building started just a few months ago, and there’s still some signage to add.

“It’s been kind of a hectic few weeks, working days at the college and working nights and weekends here trying to get everything set up, but I feel pretty confident we’re in a good place,” Bonuchi said.

The deli is currently set to operate from Monday to Saturday from the morning through the early evening. Pedersen said the Saturday schedule would be flexible to catch the farmer’s market crowd.

Currently, the deli will cater to cats and dogs. Bonuchi said customers can bring their pets in so long as they carry them or have them leashed.

“My dogs, they love being able to come in and pick out what they want. We’re hoping others feel the same,” she said.

The pair’s homemade meat snacks have proved popular with test audiences, especially the muttloafs and toy salmon snacks.

“When we put that (the salmon snack) out, one of our colleagues ... said there was a fight between her cats and dogs over who was going to get it and finish it,” Pedersen said.

Even the packaging and items fit the deli theme. Treats are shaped like bagels and toast; chew toys include plush s’mores and avocados.

Pedersen said the deli will be a fun, quirky place to shop at and a good way to reconnect with the community. Already, the owners have drawn up a community calendar of promotional events with other local companies.

Since both Bonuchi and Pedersen are coaches at Western Nebraska Community College, they said they’d like to support sporting events as well. This also ties into their first themed season, which revolves around getting into the great outdoors and exercising with pets.

A large mountain made of wrapping paper dominates one table near the entrance. The mountain includes several items highlighting the summer adventure theme such as pet first aid kits, pet sunscreen, kibble bags, collar lights and collapsible water bowls. Pedersen said they’d have different themes and new seasonal items such as warm pet clothes and booties when the weather gets colder.

The Crispy Biscuit features numerous sustainable products, another theme the owners are big on. Some of these items include biodegradable waste bags and candles that melt into paw butter. One company whose pet bowls they sell donates a portion of their proceeds to replenish East Coast oyster beds.

“We’re really trying to push ... natural products and sustainability,” Pedersen said.

The store will offer reusable bowls for pet owners to use. If they bring them back, the store owners will wash them and provide the customers with a new bowl as well as a discount.

The store owners are also big on community interactions. One wall features pictures of customers and their pets Pedersen said customers will be able to send pictures of them and their four-legged companions in to be featured on a rotating basis. Once the store’s website is completed, it will feature all these pictures in an online gallery.

