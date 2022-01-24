Croft to open Legacy's speaker series Wednesday with history of Nebraska maps

Croft said his presentation will “look at how Nebraska has been seen cartographically (practice of drawing maps) from the earliest explorations to statehood, but also examine the varied uses of maps and the sometimes altered maps that result.”

From Croft’s perspective, life is best lived with a wide lens, stretching not just across our 2022 landscape, but through time.

“Not only is Nebraska rich in its nationally significant history (such as the Kansas-Nebraska Act, the start of the Union Pacific/Transcontinental Railroad, its Native peoples, and its novel Unicameral), understanding how we got here is predicated on at least a local level of historical knowledge,” Croft said. “We can see trends in agriculture and its methods, understand demographic changes in our population and the economic impact of this, and, of course, find who we are through researching our personal heritage.”

Maps give us a timestamp of a community’s establishment, growth and activities of people, but they also supply more subjective uses from politics to land claims, Croft said.