Croft to open Legacy's speaker series Wednesday with history of Nebraska maps

It’s time to talk about history – the history of Nebraska and Wyoming stories. Legacy of the Plains Museum is inviting the public to attend a monthly speaker series starting Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. as part of its efforts to preserve the area’s history.
The series will feature a different topic every month, with the focus centering on Nebraska and Wyoming stories delivered in hour-long sessions. The presenters will also come from a variety of backgrounds and locations. All presentations are free and open to the public.
Legacy of the Plains Executive Director Dave Wolf said they are planning to offer one speaker per month until they can no longer find speakers.
“We want to do this event as an ongoing thing,” Wolf said. “We’re trying to get a whole year’s worth scheduled; that way we can get advertising out and hand out cards, so people know this person is in June or July.”
The first session will begin Wednesday at 6 p.m. with Brian Croft discussing the history of Nebraska maps. Croft teaches composition, literature, creative writing and Nebraska history at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.
“I think it’s a really good way to kick off the series because he’s known in the area, and he does a really good job presenting,” Wolf said. “We’re excited to get this started, and Brian is a great choice for our first one.”
Croft said his presentation will “look at how Nebraska has been seen cartographically (practice of drawing maps) from the earliest explorations to statehood, but also examine the varied uses of maps and the sometimes altered maps that result.”
From Croft’s perspective, life is best lived with a wide lens, stretching not just across our 2022 landscape, but through time.
“Not only is Nebraska rich in its nationally significant history (such as the Kansas-Nebraska Act, the start of the Union Pacific/Transcontinental Railroad, its Native peoples, and its novel Unicameral), understanding how we got here is predicated on at least a local level of historical knowledge,” Croft said. “We can see trends in agriculture and its methods, understand demographic changes in our population and the economic impact of this, and, of course, find who we are through researching our personal heritage.”
Maps give us a timestamp of a community’s establishment, growth and activities of people, but they also supply more subjective uses from politics to land claims, Croft said.
“Regardless of what they do, however, these everyday and easy-to-access depictions of our state influence how we see us as Nebraskans, even though we exist in invisible, generally artificial (with the exception of the Missouri River, of course) borders.”
During his discussion of maps Wednesday, Croft is hopeful attendees leave with a greater appreciation of the art of cartography and the evolution of the state.
“Maps are at once factual and imaginative, stark and beautiful, and play a role in our daily lives, whether stuffed in our glove compartments or navigating us digitally on our phones,” he said. “We will also have a discussion about what, exactly, defines a map — for it is more of an unknown than one might think.”
Loren Pospisil with Chimney Rock Museum is February’s featured speaker. Pospisil will discuss the history of eastbound trails.
Wolf is hopeful to have the presentations confirmed by the end of January to provide the community with a list of topics, speakers and dates, barring unforeseen circumstances to the schedule.
Each month will feature a different presentation format with some speakers giving a presentation and then taking questions while other sessions will be set up as a panel discussion.
“We’re working on one panel discussion for the Homestead Act,” Wolf said. “Curtis, Nebraska, is offering land to people to move to Curits. Really that’s a modern reproduction of the Homestead Act, so we’re bringing in some people to talk about the history of it and the economics of it and government officials.”
Wolf said the board has also considered organizing a debate between two sides of the historical decisions to keep the audience engaged each month. He hopes the series will allow the public to engage with the rich history through new stories and unique angles. The museum’s Puzzles of the Past focuses on cities whereas the speaker series focuses on topics.
Anyone interested in presenting a topic is welcome to contact the museum for further details.
Legacy of the Plains Museum is located at 2930 Old Oregon Trail in Gering. For more information about the event or other events at the museum, call 308-436-1989.