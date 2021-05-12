‘Croods: A New Age’ and ‘City Slickers’ to show at the SkyView Drive-In this weekend

SCOTTSBLUFF — A fun family movie and an anniversary classic will take the screen at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Movie Theater this weekend, May 14-16.

First up will be “Croods: A New Age.” In this film, the prehistoric Crood family searches for a safer habitat and discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another and survive together.

The PG-rated movie will show on Friday at 8:45 p.m.

The next two days will be showing the film “City Slickers” for its 30th anniversary. According to a synopsis of the film, every year, three friends take a vacation away from their wives. This year, henpecked Phil (Daniel Stern), newly married Ed (Bruno Kirby), and Mitch (Billy Crystal) — terrified of his midlife crisis — decide to reignite their masculinity by taking a supervised cattle drive across the Southwest. Under the supervision of gruff cowboy Curly (Jack Palance), the men set out on a journey that turns unexpectedly dangerous. The three men bond along the way to conquering their fear of aging.