Crop progress for the week ending Oct. 31

Nebraska crop progress for last week reports there were on average across the state 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn harvest was 72% complete, 13% behind this week last year but ahead of 63% for the five-year average. Soybean harvest was 91% complete, 9% behind last year and equal to the average. Winter wheat emerged was 90%, near the 88% average from last year and 92% for the five-year average. Sorghum harvested was 78%, 13% behind last year but ahead of the 68% average. Dry edible bean harvest was 96% complete.

South Dakota crop progress reports there was 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn harvest was 71% complete, 13% behind last years average but ahead of the 52% five-year average. Soybean harvest was 95% complete, 3% behind last year but slightly ahead of the 89% average. Winter wheat emerged was 93%, 10% ahead of last year and ahead of the 87% five-year average. Sorghum harvested was 84%, 5% behind last year but well ahead of the 64% average.

Wyoming crop progress reports there were on average across the state 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork last week, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service Wyoming field office. Corn harvest was 44% complete, 35% behind this week last year and slightly behind the 46% five-year average.