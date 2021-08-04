Crowds enjoy 23rd annual National Night Out

National Night Out was a hit on the streets of Broadway in Scottsbluff Tuesday night as families from around the area took time out to enjoy the many activities that were on hand for the 23rd National Night Out.

Kevin Spencer, Scottsbluff Police chief, said it felt great to be back on the streets after the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are really looking forward to this event to give back to the people. We are excited about itm” Spencer said. “This is our 23rd year doing this and we are kind of getting good at it, I think. The guys organizing it have done a really outstanding job, Teresa Briggs and Captain Brian Wasson and Captain Lance Kite.”

Abbie Webb, Scottsbluff drill team member, said it was nice to be back out socializing and having a good time with the public since last year this event didn’t happen.

“I definitely enjoy being around people,” Webb said. “I love getting to have fun with the community and just to get everyone involved.”

Webb and her drill team members had one of the more popular booths, painting nearly 100 little kids’ faces. Webb said they will be back next year.