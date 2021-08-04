Crowds enjoy 23rd annual National Night Out

National Night Out was a hit on the streets of Broadway in Scottsbluff Tuesday night as families from around the area took time out to enjoy the many activities that were on hand for the 23rd National Night Out.
Kevin Spencer, Scottsbluff Police chief, said it felt great to be back on the streets after the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are really looking forward to this event to give back to the people. We are excited about itm” Spencer said. “This is our 23rd year doing this and we are kind of getting good at it, I think. The guys organizing it have done a really outstanding job, Teresa Briggs and Captain Brian Wasson and Captain Lance Kite.”
Abbie Webb, Scottsbluff drill team member, said it was nice to be back out socializing and having a good time with the public since last year this event didn’t happen.
“I definitely enjoy being around people,” Webb said. “I love getting to have fun with the community and just to get everyone involved.”
Webb and her drill team members had one of the more popular booths, painting nearly 100 little kids’ faces. Webb said they will be back next year.
“It was so much fun,” Webb said. “All these kids looked just so happy to be out and about doing something. It has been a long year so it is good for the kids to get out and we loved painting faces. It was just so much fun for everyone.”
The interest this year has been outstanding. Spencer said there are nearly 90 organizations and businesses that set up booths for the youngsters, and families, to visit. Spencer said he thinks the adults enjoy this two hours just as much as the youngsters.
“It is for the kids, but I think the adults enjoy it, too,” Spencer said. “I think the adults have a pretty good time, too. I know we really appreciate it. This is a great opportunity for us to have a great conversation with the community with no agenda. It is just to get to know each other.”
Spencer said this is a popular event for families.
He said, “We are competing with the county fair a little bit, too. I was out there Sunday and it looks like they are going to have a successful event out there, too.”
The event had law enforcement, fire departments, different organizations and business all lined up during the streets. There was also a car and motorcycle show as well as face painting by the Scottsbluff drill team and performances from the Scottsbluff High Cheerleaders.
Youngsters could even get tattoos from the Scotts Bluff County queens and play soccer with the Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team.
The Scottsbluff drill team face painting booth was one of the more popular booths as the drill team members painted 75 to 100 little kids faces.
Drill team member Delaney Haun said she painted everything from a snake to a bear to a full-faced tiger.
Haun said this is a fun time for the kids as well as the drill team members to socialize with the youngsters.
“It was really fun to get to paint the kids’ faces and seeing the excitement that they had when they saw the painting on their face,” Haun said.
Haun added that she enjoyed meeting all the kids.
“I love interacting with kids just because I have a passion for working with them and getting to be around them,” she said. “I know that the drill team girls love to see the kids get happy just based on the face painting.”