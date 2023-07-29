Twelve local teens will take the stage for the Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant on July 29, hoping to be the area’s next big pageant winner.

Girls competing for Miss Scotts Bluff County and Miss Scotts Bluff County Teen have reason to get their hopes up. Just this summer, Morgan Baird, of Gering, earned the Miss Nebraska crown and has already been seen at a large number of area events. And, of course, another former Gering teen, Teresa Scanlan, took the coveted title of Miss America in 2010. Scanlan had been crowned as Miss Scotts Bluff County during the 2009 pageant.

Other notable winners are JaCee Pikington, crowned Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen in 2009; Ashley Bauer, earning the title of Miss Nebraska 2007 and Jennifer McCafferty, awarded Miss Wyoming 2007.

Organizer Cheryl Engelhaupt, who has been involved with the pageant for the entire 27 years of its existence, said six girls have signed up to compete in the Teen division and six will compete in the Miss division.

Engelhaupt said there is a good slate of competitors this year.

“We usually run between 12-15 girls,” she said.

Contestants in the Teen division are: Madisen Meek, Anna Meier, Addison Peck, Sienna Osthoff, Kylie Backus and Wailynn Hooton. Contestants in the Miss division are Brooke Margheim, Adrianna Casias, Jadyn Wetherington, Aleena Wagner, Jalyn Wagner and Janeva O’Bannon.

Two titles are given in the Miss division: Miss Scotts Bluff County and Miss Old West Balloon Fest. In the teen division, the girls are competing for the titles of Miss Scotts Bluff County Teen and Miss Old West Balloon Fest Teen. The pageant added the Old West Balloon Fest titles in 2015. Last year, another title, Miss Western Nebraska was given, with a third title added due to the number of contestants.

Every year, from the time that girls begin preparing and practicing before the pageant, Engelhaupt said she sees a lot of growth in the girls. The girls gain confidence and poise, even learning to interact with others and skills like interviewing.

“A lot of times, we have first-timers,” Engelhaupt said. “And I tell the girls, ‘Everybody had a first time.’ Throughout the week, as they start learning their dances, start learning the opening number and practice through the week, we teach them. Our previous queens work with them, working with them on interview, what to expect ... and we even go through evening gowns.”

Also, she said, that evolution in confidence and other life skills is particularly true of the girls who win the pageant and go on to compete in the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen pageants.

As the girls compete, and attend events, she said, they learn how to interact with others, volunteer in the community and in other ways. It builds camaraderie.

“It’s kind of like a family, like a sisterhood,” Engelhaupt said.

The scholarship pageant has also helped its contestants experience success in other areas of their lives.

“Our program gives over $5,000 in scholarship money that these girls use for college and to go on and further their education,” she said. “We have a lot of good support in this area, which makes us the pageant that has given the most money in the state of Nebraska, as a local pageant.”

Engelhaupt said that only the Miss Nebraska pageant has given away more scholarship money, which awards thousands of dollars each year.

“A lot of times, that’s why the girls enter, because it helps them through school.”

On pageant night, Engelhaupt said, the private interview makes up 30% of the score; talent, health and wellness, where the girls model sportswear and fitness wear and evening gown, each earn the girls 20%. Onstage question wraps up with 10% of the score. A variety of talents are planned to be onstage, with girls performing dance to singing opera.

This year, the pageant will be held at 7 p.m. at the Gering High School. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.