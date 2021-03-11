Crude oil prices driving up gas prices at the pump

Fuel prices have taken a sharp increase both nationally and in Nebraska, and officials cite a number of factors impacting that rise.
The national average Wednesday was $2.826 per gallon, and Nebraska was at $2.804. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the national average was the highest it had been since the first week of June 2019.
One year ago, the national average was $2.345 per gallon with Nebraska sitting at $2.285. One month ago, the national average was $2.491 and Nebraska was at $2.437.
In Scottsbluff, the average price was $2.793 Thursday, up from $2.36 a year ago and up from $2.104 six months ago.
Nick Faustman, public affairs specialist for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said a major storm in February knocked several refineries in the Gulf Coast and Texas off line as well as some in the Midwest.
“Gas prices have been rising really because of the price of crude oil,” Faustman said. “The demand just hasn’t been there for quite some time. In fact, demand for gas is 15% below what it was running last year.”
While the refineries have come back online and prices had begun to come back down, Faustman said the timing was such that it met with a change from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), keeping the price of oil steadily rising.
“Really, these new prices we’re seeing, it’s due to OPEC announcing they’d be producing way less than what most in the industry were anticipating,” Faustman said. “That decision sent crude oil surging more than $2 per barrel.”
The increase pushed oil to its highest price point since 2019.
“From our perspective, that means consumers will see sustained higher pump prices for the spring, with the national average likely to hit up to around $2.95 per gallon,” he said.
“It’s worth noting that every state average has climbed by double digits since February, and it’s interesting that this has resulted in 1 in 10 gas stations (nationally) with prices that are $3 per gallon or more.”
Faustman said AAA expects prices to remain elevated through the spring with the possibility of coming back down in the summer months.
Some have pointed to President Joe Biden’s Keystone Pipeline project cancellation as a source of increases, but Faustman said there is no reason to believe that move had an impact.
“We get that question quite a bit,” he said. “The pipeline wasn’t providing any fuel yet anyway, so I don’t know that it’s fair to say that has impacted prices because it just hadn’t produced anything anyway. That’s kind of a moot point, at least in the eyes of AAA.”
U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith told the Star-Herald last week he sees that cancellation as a factor in fuel prices.
“That was not a mere nod by President Biden to extremists on the left, it was a bow,” Smith said. “Consumers are going to foot the bill. We’ve already seen gas prices go up. It’s not just because of the pipeline, but the canceling of the pipeline, especially this late in the process has a very chilling impact on investment, our relationship with Canada and ultimately consumers get kicked because of what I consider broken energy policy simply because the president is trying to curry favor with the far left.”
At its March 4 meeting, OPEC announced it would maintain crude oil production cuts through April with few exceptions. In February, OPEC cuts combined with the supply disruptions to create a withdrawal of 3.7 million barrels per day, according to the EIA.
In it’s latest monthly report, OPEC said demand will rise nearly 6 million barrels per day in 2021, but said demand was still hampered as people held off on travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Total oil demand is foreseen to reach 96.3 million bpd with most consumption appearing in the second half,” OPEC said in the report.
“This year’s demand growth will not be able to compensate for the major shortfall from 2020 as mobility is forecast to remain impaired throughout 2021.”