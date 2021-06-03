'Cruella' to be screened at Skyview

The SkyView Drive-In will be hosting the new Disney film “Cruella” this weekend, June 4-6 at 8:45 p.m. each night. According to a film synopsis, before she becomes Cruella de Vil, teenaged Estella wishes to become a fashion designer, but life seems intent on making sure her dreams never come true. She winds up penniless and orphaned in London at 12 and runs wild through the city streets with her best friends and partners-in-(petty)-crime, Horace and Jasper, two amateur thieves. When a chance encounter vaults Estella into the world of the young rich and famous, however, she begins to question the existence she’s built for herself in London. When an up-and-coming rock star commissions Estella to design him a signature piece, she begins to feel as though she has truly arrived. But what is the cost of keeping up with the fast crowd – and is it a price Estella is willing to pay?