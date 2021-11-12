‘Cry Macho’ to show at Midwest Theater this weekend

Based on the book, “Cry Macho,” the film portrays a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder (Clint Eastwood) who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their way back to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.