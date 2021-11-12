‘Cry Macho’ to show at Midwest Theater this weekend

SCOTTSBLUFF — Clint Eastwood stars in the film “Cry Macho,” which will show at the downtown Midwest Theater this weekend Friday through Sunday.
Based on the book, “Cry Macho,” the film portrays a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder (Clint Eastwood) who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their way back to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.
The film shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Admission costs $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their membership cards. Admission is $7 per person for non-members.
Masks are recommended and, if you are feeling sick, we request that you stay home.