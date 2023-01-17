CSC music sets spring performance schedule

The Chadron State College Music department plans to host 16 music concerts and recitals for the spring semester. All performances are free and open to the public.

Dr. Brooks Hafey kicks off the year with another installment in the Keyboard Through the Ages series featuring Late Romantic keyboard music Sunday, Jan, 22, at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.

The first guest artist recital is Feb. 4 and it will feature the University of Colorado Boulder’s Rob Psurny (sir-knee), tenor, accompanied by former CSC accompanist Bobby Pace on piano. The duo will perform the complete song cycle Die Schöne Müllerin (dee-shern-a-mule-ern) by Franz Schubert in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium at 7 p.m.

The High Plains Band and Choir Festival, consisting of high school musicians from across the region and featuring band conductor Dr. John Wojcik and guest choral conductor Dr. Marcela Molina will perform in the Memorial Hall Auditorium Feb. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Hafey will continue the Keyboard Through the Ages series by exploring 20th Century keyboard music Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.

Flutist Rachel Bergman of Sheridan College will perform Feb. 26 at 3 p.m., accompanied by Hafey in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.

Music faculty will perform in a recital March 18 at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.

CSC’s outstanding music students will present an honors recital March 19 at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium

Hafey will continue the Keyboard Through the Ages series March 26 at 3 p.m. in the

Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium with more 20th Century keyboard music.

Guest artists James Przygocki (perz-gock-ee) on viola and Blake McGee on clarinet, accompanied by Hafey on piano, will perform March 31 at 7 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.

The Panhandle Day of Percussion Festival April 1 will conclude with a Percussion Ensemble Concert in the Memorial Hall Auditorium from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

CSC’s jazz ensembles, including the Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Band, and Regional Jazz Band, will perform a concert April 3 from 7 to 8:30 pm in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium.

A drum line skill builder special event by Dr. Rick Puzzo for current and prospective members of the CSC Drum Line is planned for April 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Room 104.

CSC’s Concert Choir and Community Choir will perform a concert April 15 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. under the direction of Dr. Joel Schreuder in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium.

On April 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., CSC’s bands will perform a concert directed by Wojcik in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium.

Hafey’s final Keyboard Through the Ages performance of the semester will feature 21st Century keyboard music April 23 at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.

CSC’s Guitar Ensemble will perform a concert April 28 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall Auditorium.

New music by CSC and Chadron composers will be performed April 29 at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Hall Auditorium.