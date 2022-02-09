CSC theater to perform 'Crimes of the Heart'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Craven said even he could relate to the story, despite it having three female leads and a female playwright.

“As a man directing this, I feel like there’s a bit of a conflict in me directing this, but then it’s about three sisters growing up in the South, and I was raised in the South, and I’m the youngest of four, and I had three older sisters … so I feel like I watched this,” he said. “It may not have been my life, but I lived with these women. I grew up with these women. My whole childhood was spent with women like these women.”

Since the play is strongly female-led, Craven said he has been working with his sound designer to take it a step further.

“I was talking to the sound designer the other day, and we were just talking about the fact that he has to be more attuned to the fact that this is a play written by a woman about women, so we need to be looking into women artists for some of the pre-show music and intermission/post-show music to honor that this is about women.”

The sound designer is just one of eight crew members, and the cast is only six characters strong. However, the small cast and crew has made for intimate rehearsals, which Freeze said makes the show that much better.