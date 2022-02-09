CSC theater to perform 'Crimes of the Heart'

A “dark comedy” will be gracing the stage at Chadron State College this month as theater students tell the story of Lenny, Meg and Babe Magrath’s journeys to finding their own identities according to themselves in the play “Crimes of the Heart,” by Beth Henly.
David Craven, the play’s director and interim director of theatrical performances at CSC, described the play as a dark comedy because it addresses serious topics in a not-so-serious way.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: "Crimes of the Heart"
|Dates
|Time
|Feb. 17-19
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 20
|2 p.m.
|Feb. 25-26
|7 p.m.
“There are themes in the play that are dark. The script makes fun of them in its own way; it doesn’t take them seriously. It’s not a melodrama,” Craven said. “…Even though it’s dark, there are some good messages like ‘we’re not alone,’ and ‘it’s okay to be who we are.’ So they’re good takeaways, but it also just kind of lets us go, ‘maybe life isn’t that serious.’”
The play will be led by Halle Smith of Wheatland, Wyoming, who will play Lenny, Bruk Binyam of Chadron, who will play Meg and Olivia Freeze of Bridgeport, who will play Babe. While the play is a comedy, it’s still one that many can relate to, Freeze, a sophomore vocal music education major, said.
“I’m excited to just tell a story that everyone can relate to, because it really is a story about family and finding your place within your family,” she said. “…There’s just a lot of ideas of times can be hard but as long as you push through, your family will always be there for you, and it’s instability in the chaos that is life, really learning to work through difficult times together.”
Craven said even he could relate to the story, despite it having three female leads and a female playwright.
“As a man directing this, I feel like there’s a bit of a conflict in me directing this, but then it’s about three sisters growing up in the South, and I was raised in the South, and I’m the youngest of four, and I had three older sisters … so I feel like I watched this,” he said. “It may not have been my life, but I lived with these women. I grew up with these women. My whole childhood was spent with women like these women.”
Since the play is strongly female-led, Craven said he has been working with his sound designer to take it a step further.
“I was talking to the sound designer the other day, and we were just talking about the fact that he has to be more attuned to the fact that this is a play written by a woman about women, so we need to be looking into women artists for some of the pre-show music and intermission/post-show music to honor that this is about women.”
The sound designer is just one of eight crew members, and the cast is only six characters strong. However, the small cast and crew has made for intimate rehearsals, which Freeze said makes the show that much better.
‘We have a really good cast, and I think that there’s a lot of chemistry between us, which definitely helps to make a story about sisters,” she said. “I think it’s really important that your cast has that connection to make the story believable.”
“Crimes of the Heart” will take the stage in the Black Box Theatre on Feb. 17-19 at 7 p.m., Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 25-26 at 7 p.m. Free tickets can be reserved at www.csc.edu/theatre.
“Crimes of the Heart” is the first of three shows that will be put on by the CSC Theatre Department this semester. The other two will be “The Lion in Winter” and “Vanities,” the latter being performed by Craven’s directing class.