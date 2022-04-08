Curriculum, grading scale among key issues for Gering school board candidates

Nine of the 12 candidates vying for a seat on the Gering School Board outlined their positions on key issues during a candidate forum Thursday.

The forum, organized by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce’s governmental affairs committee, brought together candidates Krista Baird, Brian Copsey, Mike Eble, Rick Kinnaman, John Maser, Gloria Rita Morales, Brandon Smith, Greg Trautman and Kolene Woodward. Three candidates did not attend, Jordan Long Sr., James Jackson and Justin Reinmuth. However, Jackson and Reinmuth both provided statements to be read.

Only six candidates can move forward into the general election, with three seats up for election. Copsey is the only incumbent running for re-election.

The other nine candidates at the forum tackled key issues facing the school district, including parental involvement, health standards and the district’s grading scale.

All nine candidates were in consensus that parental involvement is essential in curriculum development and other issues involving a child’s education.

“Parents know their children best,” Morales said. “They know where they want their children to be in the future, where they want to see their path to go.”

Maser said, “If we were to be selected as board members, we are the liaison between the public (and the district). That’s our job, to listen to the parents, and that’s just another avenue to bring to the board meetings, so we can decide what’s the best route to go with for the curriculum.”

A couple of candidates saw a difference between parents’ involvement in their children’s education and in curriculum.

“Parent involvement in curriculum and then parent involvement are two very distinct issues,” Copsey said. “Parent involvement in curriculum is an issue that we have policies for where they can visit with (teachers) … and if they have concerns or issues, they can take that up with teachers, administrators, where there is a definite policy of development of that curriculum as it goes through the district.”

The candidates also discussed the appropriate age for sex education, including concepts of gender identity.

“When should we start teaching this to children of certain age? It’s difficult, because all children develop differently,” Eble said. “There are some children that develop earlier than others. …That makes it very difficult for not only school but for the parents.”

Eble’s sentiments were shared by the majority of the group in varying degrees. Woodward said she felt that shouldn’t be the school’s job to teach about sexual education.

“I believe that is up to parents, and I believe that parents are the ones that have to decide how they’re going to handle that situation,” she said. “I don’t believe the school has that job. I don’t think it’s their job at all.”

Kinnaman, a former Gering High School teacher, wanted to take a biological approach to the subject, as well as getting the parents involved.

“For sex education, I think when you’re talking about survival of the species, that’s when you should be talking about that,” he said. “As far as the other issues, I think the parental involvement that others have mentioned should come into play. I know it’s an ever-changing society, but I think the line needs drawn somewhere.”

While perhaps not the most controversial issue facing education, the candidates differed most on the question of the grading scale, with their views practically splitting down the middle. Currently, students at Gering have to score 94-100 for an A, 86-93 for a B, 78-85 for a C, 70-77 for a D and anything under that would be an F.

Some candidates said they would like to see a 10-point scale, as is often used in higher education.

“It is a detriment to kids because, although it makes some people strive to get better, that is a minority,” Smith said. “The majority of the student body does not view it that way. That strive, that pressure, along with hormones and life changes and dealing with social stances and stuff like that, it makes it difficult as it is … Am I saying you shouldn’t (have that drive)? No. But just not everybody’s built the same, and I think the majority of the students get hurt by that.”

Baird said she noticed the current system encouraged her daughter to seek a teacher’s help. “If she was on that bubble, between a B and a C or an A and a B, it made her more proactive in pursuing the higher grade...”

Trautman said he couldn’t express an opinion one way or another because he doesn’t know much about the benefits and drawbacks of the current scale.

“I would have to have some knowledge of what the benefit is in the classroom and to the students, because I think ultimately, that’s what we’re all up here for is to benefit the student and to help the teachers teach,” he said. “So if I heard that a rigorous grading scale benefits everybody, great, keep it. If we’re missing dollars and people are missing opportunities to join college or to go into certain careers because of their grades, then I’ll stand at a different point.”

Other topics discussed included finances, potential future collaboration with Scottsbluff and career pathways. Overall, most of the candidates stated they were there to make a change.

Jackson said in his statement that he hasn’t been happy with some board decisions “and rather than complaining about the issues, I decided to try to do something about it. Since 11 others are throwing their hat into the ring, I feel that this shows that I’m probably not alone in wanting to make a change with the school board.”

Reinmuth concurred, “I’m running for the Gering School Board in hopes of positive change.”

There was similar sentiment throughout the forum. To view the entire event, see the video at starherald.com.

