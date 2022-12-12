Dangerous Plains blizzard takes point-blank aim at Panhandle, Sandhills

A full-fledged, multiday December blizzard is headed for Scottsbluff-Gering, the Nebraska Panhandle and the northwest Sandhills.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning lasting much of the week for all 11 Panhandle counties plus Cherry, Grant, Hooker and Arthur counties.

After a daytime high in the upper 30s with light east-southeast winds, the warning takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday for southeast Wyoming and the western Panhandle.

It will kick in at 11 p.m. for the eastern Panhandle and northwest Sandhills, the weather service said. It won’t expire until the same time Wednesday in the western Panhandle and 5 a.m. Thursday farther east.

Snow in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown could start as early as 5 p.m. Monday but mainly will fall after 11 p.m., according to the weather service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The three towns have declared a snow emergency effective at 5 p.m. Monday, to remain in effect until further notice. People living along emergency snow routes must have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that don't interfere with the routes, according to a joint press release.

The city of Mitchell also has issued a snow emergency effective at 7 p.m. All vehicles should be removed from snow routes "before, during and after the storm," City Administrator Perry Mader said.

Between 8 and 16 inches of snow could fall through Tuesday night, with the first 2 to 4 inches expected by sunrise. Another 5 to 9 inches is expected Tuesday and 1 to 2 inches Tuesday night.

Many Panhandle locations will see 6 to 12 inches of snow, with amounts of up to 2 feet possible in the northeast Panhandle and northwest Sandhills. Chadron State College has canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday in light of the blizzard warning.

"Although this is finals week, faculty are working with students to complete their exams online or remotely," a CSC press release said. Winter graduation remains set for 2 p.m. Friday in the Chicoine Center.

Powerful northwest winds of 50 to 60 mph will drive wind chills as low as 15 below zero and make travel “very difficult to impossible,” said the weather service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the weather service office at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field, confirmed the seriousness of the storm’s expected impact farther west.

“There’s no ifs about that. It’s happening,” he said at midday Monday. “It’s going to be crippling out there.”

The Nebraska State Patrol’s Facebook page was warning motorists Monday morning to steer clear of the coming blizzard and monitor Nebraska 511 (511.nebraska.gov) for travel updates.

“Please adjust travel plans now and don’t get caught in it,” it said.

Interstates 80 and 76 will be “severely impacted” by the blizzard, said Roger Klasna of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s District 6 office in North Platte.

“If you’re traveling in these areas ahead of the storm, have a winter survival kit with you,” he said. “If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”

Winds will take their time to gear up in the Twin Cities area, according to the Cheyenne weather service office.

They’ll swing around to the north-northwest overnight Monday, reaching a consistent 25 to 30 mph through Wednesday and gusting as high as 45 mph during the worst of the blizzard.

Tuesday’s high will reach only into the mid-teens, but wind chill values will be between zero and 10 above Monday night and zero and 5 below through Tuesday.

Chances of additional snow in Scottsbluff-Gering Wednesday stand at 50% during the day and 30% Wednesday night. The continued strong winds will keep snow blowing in the area into Friday, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.

Cold temperatures will remain in the blizzard’s wake, with highs in the lower to mid-20s through Saturday and the upper teens Sunday. Lows will be near or just below zero Friday and Saturday nights.