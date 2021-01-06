DANIELLE PROKOP: Fave five stories and photos for 2020

After 'secrecy' around ‘Street Outlaws,’ county commissioner asks for openness While the roaring of car engines were heard for miles, some members of the public told commissioners that public discussion about the deal tha…

Local watchdog reporting isn’t always well-liked, but this story stuck around. Conducting business in the open is vital to how the community operates and votes, this story was just one piece of how a $2 million dollar deal was struck by the people in power.

Favorite Photos of 2020

Sometimes, when you’re watching, there’s a moment. It’s indescribable but captured by the lens, and that’s what I tried to snag during the early Veteran’s Day Parade at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home. Ella Anderson and her horse standing with poise in line with dozens of cars to surprise the residents.

It’s not everyday I get to capture all the joy caught in this picture: a two year old terrier and the wonderful whimsy of hot air balloons, but I’m glad I was there to grab it.

On assignment with a group of Pre-K kids is the best, they have so much running, emotion and freedom. I hoped I was able to show a piece of their joy to have hay bale slides and pumpkin patch fun despite a pandemic.

Hitting the hills in New Mexico’s sporadic snows was one of my fondest memories, so it was a blast documenting the joys of hurtling breakneck through the powder.

One of the best parts about journalism is meeting our neighbors, especially our neighbors with unusual hobbies. Turkey-hunting duo Leon Kriesel and Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel have a great story, and it was a blast to tell.

