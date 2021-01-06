DANIELLE PROKOP: Fave five stories and photos for 2020

Reporter Danielle Prokop shares her favorite stories and photos for 2020 with readers.
The Hubbard's Gap fire came close to engulfing 100 year-old family ranch in the Wildcat Hills.
In the aftermath of the Hubbard’s Gap Fire, when 4,000 acres in Banner county were still smoldering, a ranch family let me into their home, sharing their story of how wildfire crept up the road, just a few hundred feet from their house. In a changing climate, with the threat of wildfire and the politics of management coming to the forefront, I’m grateful the Browns shared their story of how they were impacted. Giving me the chance to come into their homes and onto the land for everyone to see is a trust I treasure.
Paula Brown mounted her paint horse, Bird, and took to the hills still black with soot to mark a road through her father’s property with pink …
As the second story in a series, examining the worsening drought that affects thousands of people in the Panhandle and see what it means for recovering from the Hubbard’s Gap Wildfire. It was so valuable, being there and able to document through words and photos.
Gun shops, big box or locally owned, said they’re struggling to keep popular firearms and ammunition stocked because of supply shortages and i…
The story of guns and ammo shortages is not unique to the Panhandle of Nebraska, it is in fact, a national story. One of the reasons local news is so important is it builds the foundation that national news stands on -- demonstrating how national events are impacting our neighbors. This story is just one piece of a larger quilt of history, of remember how COVID-19 interrupted our lives and changed business in the Panhandle in strange ways.
Debbie Bullock’s hands are striped with paint and glitter, as she finishes up a silver dragon perched on a child’s eyebrow. She holds up a mir…
The small story of two Texas women’s love for Alliance and the people in it, shown through facepainting, was a joy to write.
While the roaring of car engines were heard for miles, some members of the public told commissioners that public discussion about the deal tha…
Local watchdog reporting isn’t always well-liked, but this story stuck around. Conducting business in the open is vital to how the community operates and votes, this story was just one piece of how a $2 million dollar deal was struck by the people in power.
Favorite Photos of 2020
Sometimes, when you’re watching, there’s a moment. It’s indescribable but captured by the lens, and that’s what I tried to snag during the early Veteran’s Day Parade at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home. Ella Anderson and her horse standing with poise in line with dozens of cars to surprise the residents.
It’s not everyday I get to capture all the joy caught in this picture: a two year old terrier and the wonderful whimsy of hot air balloons, but I’m glad I was there to grab it.
On assignment with a group of Pre-K kids is the best, they have so much running, emotion and freedom. I hoped I was able to show a piece of their joy to have hay bale slides and pumpkin patch fun despite a pandemic.
Hitting the hills in New Mexico’s sporadic snows was one of my fondest memories, so it was a blast documenting the joys of hurtling breakneck through the powder.
One of the best parts about journalism is meeting our neighbors, especially our neighbors with unusual hobbies. Turkey-hunting duo Leon Kriesel and Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel have a great story, and it was a blast to tell.