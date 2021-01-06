 Skip to main content
DANIELLE PROKOP: Fave five stories and photos for 2020
Reporter Danielle Prokop shares her favorite stories and photos for 2020 with readers.

Family ranchers had close call with wildfire

In the aftermath of the Hubbard’s Gap Fire, when 4,000 acres in Banner county were still smoldering, a ranch family let me into their home, sharing their story of how wildfire crept up the road, just a few hundred feet from their house. In a changing climate, with the threat of wildfire and the politics of management coming to the forefront, I’m grateful the Browns shared their story of how they were impacted. Giving me the chance to come into their homes and onto the land for everyone to see is a trust I treasure.

Panhandle drought deepens, no measurable precipitation in forecasts

As the second story in a series, examining the worsening drought that affects thousands of people in the Panhandle and see what it means for recovering from the Hubbard’s Gap Wildfire. It was so valuable, being there and able to document through words and photos.

Gun and ammo sales boom in the Panhandle

The story of guns and ammo shortages is not unique to the Panhandle of Nebraska, it is in fact, a national story. One of the reasons local news is so important is it builds the foundation that national news stands on -- demonstrating how national events are impacting our neighbors. This story is just one piece of a larger quilt of history, of remember how COVID-19 interrupted our lives and changed business in the Panhandle in strange ways.

Painting happy faces: A labor of love from two Texas women at Alliance Heritage Days

The small story of two Texas women’s love for Alliance and the people in it, shown through facepainting, was a joy to write.

After 'secrecy' around ‘Street Outlaws,’ county commissioner asks for openness

Local watchdog reporting isn’t always well-liked, but this story stuck around. Conducting business in the open is vital to how the community operates and votes, this story was just one piece of how a $2 million dollar deal was struck by the people in power.

Favorite Photos of 2020

Danielle Top five::1

Ella Anderson mounts up on Sebastian, joining the dozens of cars and motorcycles and handful of horses for the honk and wave parade at the Western Nebraska Veteran's Home.

 Sometimes, when you’re watching, there’s a moment. It’s indescribable but captured by the lens, and that’s what I tried to snag during the early Veteran’s Day Parade at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home. Ella Anderson and her horse standing with poise in line with dozens of cars to surprise the residents.

Danielle Top five::1

Chase peeks his head out of the van to watch his ballooning owner Kenny Bradley, inflate his envelope during the Old West Balloon Fest.

It’s not everyday I get to capture all the joy caught in this picture: a two year old terrier and the wonderful whimsy of hot air balloons, but I’m glad I was there to grab it.

Danielle Top five::1

Max, a student at St. Agnes, leaps from the haybale slide during the Fall Festival.

 On assignment with a group of Pre-K kids is the best, they have so much running, emotion and freedom. I hoped I was able to show a piece of their joy to have hay bale slides and pumpkin patch fun despite a pandemic.

Danielle Top five::1

It was a wild ride down Suicide Hill for Clare Schlothauer and Allison Baer.

Hitting the hills in New Mexico’s sporadic snows was one of my fondest memories, so it was a blast documenting the joys of hurtling breakneck through the powder.

Danielle Top five::1

Probably the last thing this turkey saw. Avid turkey hunters Leon Kriesel and Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel pose with the oscellated turkey tom they caught in Mexico.

One of the best parts about journalism is meeting our neighbors, especially our neighbors with unusual hobbies. Turkey-hunting duo Leon Kriesel and Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel have a great story, and it was a blast to tell.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

