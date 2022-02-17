Dates announced for 2022 Chadron Festival of Quilts

CHADRON - Chadron Festival of Quilts chairperson Gail Turbiville announced that April 1, 2, and 3 are the dates for the 2022 Quilt Show. The show will be held at the Assumption Arena in Chadron and the theme for this year’s show is Flowers of Hope. This theme is in the spirit of hope that our community can come together for this event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the quilt show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

All area quilters are invited to enter quilts in the show. Check out the website for details and registration form. Registration of quilts will be held on Thursday, March 31 at the Assumption Arena from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We are so excited to once again be hosting an area quilt show,” said Turbiville. “We are hopeful that the show this year will be filled with beautiful quilts for everyone to see. The theme, Flowers of Hope, reflects the optimism of the committee that there will be renewed enthusiasm for this event.”