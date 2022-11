The deadline for the 18th Street Plaza Bricks for the Bluffs Fundraiser has been extended to Dec. 16.

With the Plaza construction underway, brick sales rose upon seeing this project come to fruition, extending the deadline. It is the last opportunity to leave your mark on the 18th Street Plaza.

Please visit scottsbluff.org to purchase a brick, or links can be found on the City of Scottsbluff’s Facebook page. Brick costs are $52 for a 4x8 or $258 for an 8x8 brick.