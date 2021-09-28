Deadline to take state park survey is Oct. 4

LINCOLN, Neb. — Visitors to Nebraska state parks have until Oct. 4 to take a survey online to share their experiences this summer.

More than 4,000 park users have completed the survey since April, when crews started conducting surveys in select state parks. Additional responses will only help the study, survey organizers say.

“Public feedback helps our agency make informed and intentional decisions that enhance experiences within our state park system,” said Hannah Jones, assistant planning division administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “We encourage everyone to take our survey because we value their perspective about how they create lifelong memories in state parks. We want to ensure they have the right facilities to make their visit time well spent.”

To take the survey, visit go.unl.edu/nestateparks. The survey also is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/parkusersurvey.

The goal of the survey is to better understand how to serve the public in Nebraska’s state parks. Game and Parks hopes to get a clearer picture of how people recreate in parks, and it looks forward to productive feedback.