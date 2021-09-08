 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Day to be held at zoo
0 comments

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Day to be held at zoo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCOTTSBLUFF - Deaf & Hard Of Hearing Awareness Day will be held at the Riverside Discovery Center on Sept. 11.

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the zoo. Events include a scavenger hunt, animal shows, agency booths and Storytime in sign language.

Free admission will be offered.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News