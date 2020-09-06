Dealing with Grief: Don't do it alone

There is no definitive guidebook to tell us how to plan for the loss of a loved one. And there is no definitive guidebook to tell us how to deal with that loss when it happens.
There are stages of grief, but each individual will encounter those stages in a different order, at different times, and in different ways.
For Sally Sylvester, her grief came first 19 years ago as her 30-year-old son, Ryan, battled adrenal cortical carcinoma, then several years later when her husband, Ron, fought the effects of diabetes and a blood disorder. For Carmen Jording, grief came in March in the form of a car accident that took the life of her husband, Kurt. For Dr. Angelyn Nienhuser, grief came from the loss of her father to a heart attack, then the loss of her 22-year-old son, Hayden, in a car accident in 2007.
“The grief process is something that not a lot of people are comfortable talking about, so there’s no real knowledge out there,” said Nienhuser, who went back to school after Hayden’s accident to get her degree. She is now a grief therapist with New Health Counseling. “You don’t learn about it in school. Normally, unless you’ve been through it, there’s no book or anything that you can really reference. There are lots of books written that you will probably access after you’ve gone through it, but before, you don’t realize that’s something you need to know about.”
There is no real “right way” to deal with grief, Nienhuser said. Rather, it’s a personal journey that every individual takes in their own time and in their own way.
“I emphasize that it’s their process,” Neinhuser said. “They get to pick it. There is no textbook way of doing it. There is no right way or wrong way. This is a personal journey. This is a personal choice.
"Whatever time it takes, whatever process it takes, even though there are documented stages of grief, they don’t necessarily go one through five or one through seven. You may be one-four or two-five, whatever. You may go through all the processes and revert back. There is no set way, but the truth is that you honor your loved one in your grief.”
Pastor Jeff Banks of Monument Bible Church said that one doesn’t get over grief, instead they get through it.
“You’re going to always be carrying that,” Banks said. “You don’t always just get over it, but by God’s grace, you get through some of that and you come out on the other side stronger. I always think of healing as a wound where initially it’s very painful and it’s bleeding and it scabs over. You might bump it, and it tears open again. Then, over time, you get to a scar, but you never really forget that it happened to you. You’re always reminded of that, but I think over time that can get better, but there’s always that there.”
Keeping the memory alive, in whatever way possible, can be a healthy form of healing.
“I love talking about Ryan,” Sylvester said. “He has so many stories. I say, ‘Tell the stories. Keep the memory alive. Those are important people in our lives. You don’t just forget them.’”
When an individual is dealing with grief, it’s common to hear, “Just let me know what you need.”
“People ask you, whatever you need, and it’s like I don’t even know,” Jordng said. “I don’t even know what I need. They’re like, ‘Whatever you need, just call us.’ But, what do I need? I don’t even know.”
Nienhuser said the best thing you can offer someone dealing with grief is an outlet, someone to listen without trying to “fix it.” That’s especially true in the days not immediately after the death, but months later after all the casseroles and lasagnas have been exhausted.
“After everybody has brought over all that food, and you’ve eaten all that food and all that, all of the connections to that are kind of gone because people aren’t coming over anymore, and people are kind of avoiding you out in public because they don’t know what to say to you, that kind of thing. That’s when it really gets hard, and it really sinks in, and that’s when it’s really helpful to know that you can pick up the phone and call somebody to say, ‘Listen, I’m really having a rough day. Can I just come over and sit? You don’t have to say anything. I just need to be with someone who knows my situation. If I choose to vent, I’m going to vent. If I need to cry, I’m going to cry, but can I just come over?’ That’s when it’s important for you to say, ‘Sure, come on over. I’ll listen,’” Nienhuser said.
It’s in those days when the person grieving can believe they’re alone in the world.
“That’s when, for a spouse, you’re in the house alone,” Nienhuser said. “That’s when, for a parent, you start to wonder if anybody is even going to remember your child. That’s the horror in that loss is that no one is ever going to remember your child. You do. You start to think, it’s been six months, even his classmates have forgotten about him.”
For Nienhuser, she found out that wasn’t the case when she was invited to her son’s 10-year class reunion. For Sylvester, it was when many of Ryan’s classmates came to Ron’s funeral to honor them both, and get together to tell stories.
Monument Bible Church offers the GriefShare program, a nationwide program offered through churches with video seminars from grief experts. The next set of sessions begin Sept. 14, and individuals can sign up now. The group sessions offer an outlet to connect with others.
“Part of that is that step of not feeling alone, feeling like you’re the only one who maybe is going through some of those emotions,” Banks said. “As you go through some stages of grief and maybe you find yourself getting angry, obviously, is this normal, and is this right. You can understand the grieving process with one another, and help share one another’s burdens. You feel like you can carry that load, and get help with some other people who have gone through it.”
Nienhuser said while there is no real “right way” to grieve, there is a wrong way. Suppressing and not dealing with grief is unhealthy, she said, encouraging people to find someone to just listen.
“Sometimes when people are talking to you,” Nienhuser said, “they’re not really wanting you to ‘fix’ them – I really hate that word – they just want you to listen. You don’t have to say things like, ‘Well, if I were in that situation ...” or ‘You should ...’ Just say, ‘It’s really interesting to hear that perspective from you, thank you for sharing that. That gives me a different perspective.’ Something like that, you’re acknowledging that you heard it. You’re engaged in the conversation, but you’re not trying to offer advice or trying to extend anything, you’re just there observing and listening, and that’s all they need.”
If you think you’re struggling, you probably are.
“In your processes, if you find that you don’t think you’re handling it well, get help,” Nienhuser said. “Just get help, whether it’s from your pastor or a professional therapist or a best friend, whatever. Don’t sit there and just stew and brew in it. Get some help. That’s the best advice I can give anybody going through the grief process. Don’t do it alone.”
