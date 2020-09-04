All of Ryan Sylvester’s friends knew him as Ryno.

Even after Ryan died at age 30 after a 10-month struggle with adrenal cortical carcinoma, his parents Ron and Sally Sylvester always tied to celebrate and do something special on Ryan’s birthday.

One year, Sally and Ron decided to go to see The Lion King production in Denver. On a chance, someone had turned in their tickets in the orchestra section and the Sylvesters were able to upgrade to those seats in the second row at the last minute. The impact of that was revealed when the animal characters began making their way down the aisles toward the stage. Then stopped.

“That rhino stopped right here,” Sally said, motioning to a spot right beside her. “And just looked and looked (she swayed her head back and forth). Oh my god. I had tears for half of the production. It’s a God thing. You can’t explain how or why those things happen, but boy, that’s a poignant memory for sure.”

Pastor Jeff Banks of Monument Bible Church, which hosts a GriefShare program for those who have lost loved ones, said those kinds of experiences are common.

“A lot of times you battle so many different emotions,” Banks said. “They come at you, and can get triggered from the simplest things. When guilt comes at you or shame or regret, there’s all these things that can happen that can really throw you into a tailspin and can cause you to stop or hinder the process. Understanding those emotions is very important.”

Ryan hadn’t been feeling well, but doctors where he lived in Boulder, Colorado, hadn’t been able to figure out the problem. That is, until his 30th birthday, Oct. 14, 2000, when an MRI revealed the carcinoma, and he was admitted to the hospital that day for surgery. A 10 1/2 hour surgery led to chemotherapy sessions and a visit to the MD Anderson Cancer Treatment Center in Houston, but there was little that could be done to change the prognosis that said Ryan would likely have eight to 10 months to live.

“We’re gonna fight this,” Sally said of her reaction to the diagnosis. “It’s like somehow, we think people run the world. It takes a little while to figure out that we don’t make all these decisions. Life and death, you do your best to live your best, but we don’t get to make those decisions. It’s time to let go and let God and keep the faith. Thank God that we have the faith to believe that there’s better beyond.”

Sure enough, 10 months to the day, Ryan was gone. Now, 19 years later, Sally can look back on his life and remember the good things.

“It’s a lot of tears for a long time, it really was,” she said. “But it’s only now, I think about Ryan and I just smile. He left a lot of good memories. He was kind of the different child I had. He was his own person. He had the most delightful sense of humor. He was the one who always thought outside the box. Sometimes, it drove me crazy when he was growing up, but he always had his own slant on life. He lived his life how he wanted to live his life.”

Several years later, Ron developed a blood disorder, combined with complications from diabetes. He died in 2012. For a few years after that, Sally led a grief support group at St. Agnes Catholic Church.

“I think it’s important to talk about it, and to share. Share feelings,” she said. “Not everybody understands those feelings if they haven’t experienced any real grief. To deny grief, that’s so unhealthy to act like it didn’t happen and life goes on and there’s no big deal. I don’t think you ever really get over grief. You kind of learn to live with it. You adjust your life. A person, I don’t think, is ever the same. I don’t think they’re ever the same after dealing with grief.

“It changes a person, it really does. I think for people to acknowledge that, and accept it and to talk about it. You know, in the olden days, people didn’t really talk about stuff like that. It was like, ‘They died, move on. That’s the way it is.’”

Dr. Angelyn Nienhuser, who operates New Health Counseling in Scottsbluff and lost her own son in a car accident at age 22, said it’s important to recognize what comes with grief at the loss of a loved one.

“What’s helpful about it is to know what stages of grief you, yourself, are going through, why you’re feeling what you’re feeling in the moment that you’re feeling it,” she said. “You’re angry. Why are you angry? Are you allowed to be angry? Those kinds of things. You’re sad. Most people expect that. But then most people don’t really realize that there’s the denial and there’s the shock and there’s the bargaining and all those things that happen in grief.”

Ron and Sally both spent extensive careers in education, and spent plenty of time outdoors with Ryan and his older brother, Eric. Ron, who majored in biology, would be teaching his boys the scientific names for the insects and the types of trees.

“Eric was the one who would get the fishing pole out right away,” Sally recalled. “It wouldn’t matter if there was a puddle there, he’d try to catch a fish out of it. He is just that kind of kid, loves fishing, always has. Ryan thought that was the biggest waste of time in the world. ‘There’s some water, get in there! Get right in the middle of it.’ So they were kind of different in that respect. Eric has the patience of Job for that kind of thing. Ryan would be like, ‘Why would you waste your time holding that pole? Get in there.’”

Sally said she recognizes now that she and Ron couldn’t be as supportive as maybe they should have been to Eric when Ryan died.

“It was real hard on Eric,” she said. “We weren’t able, and that’s one real regret, I didn’t know. I was so bound up with my own grief, as was Ron, and we were kind of supportive of each other. You know, lots of marriages go awry because people can’t deal with that, and I knew that. That was really important that we shared, but I just didn’t have the strength to do that with Eric. I’ll tell you what, thank God he was married (to Jill), and he has a wonderful wife and she helped him through that. We just weren’t capable. We weren’t able. It was all we could do to work through it.”

Having personally experienced the loss of three generations in her family, Sally has perspective to offer on dealing with each of those losses.

“It’s interesting, you know, people burying children, that’s the toughest one,” she said. “When you bury your parents, you’re an orphan. If you bury a spouse, you’re a widow. When you bury your kids, you just, there isn’t even a name for it. It’s just so sad. That’s your future, you know. My parents are my past, but my kids are my future, so that’s a tough deal.”

For Nienhuser, the loss of a child is quite possibly the most difficult thing a parent can endure.

“It really kind of sets in with what you’re not going to have,” she said. “You’re not going to have grandchildren. You’re not going to see the milestones that you expected to see. And no parent should ever have to go through it. It’s a very, very difficult thing to do, I think possibly the most difficult thing a parent can go through.”

Grief is a unique experience for everyone, but Sally says it’s not something to push to the side.

“Grief is part of life, and everybody is going to experience it one way or another, and I don’t think everybody experiences it the same,” she said. “They say experience grief at the same depth that you loved. The more you love, the more you grieve.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.