Dealing with grief shouldn’t be a solitary process

There is no definitive guidebook to tell us how to plan for the loss of a loved one. And there is no definitive guidebook to tell us how to deal with that loss when it happens.

There are stages of grief, but each individual will encounter those stages in a different order, at different times, and in different ways.

For Sally Sylvester, her grief came first 19 years ago as her 30-year-old son, Ryan, battled adrenal cortical carcinoma, then several years later when her husband, Ron, fought the effects of diabetes and a blood disorder. For Carmen Jording, grief came in March in the form of a car accident that took the life of her husband, Kurt. For Dr. Angelyn Nienhuser, grief came from the loss of her father to a heart attack, then the loss of her 22-year-old son, Hayden, in a car accident in 2007.

“The grief process is something that not a lot of people are comfortable talking about, so there’s no real knowledge out there,” said Nienhuser, who went back to school after Hayden’s accident to get her degree. She is now a grief therapist with New Health Counseling. “You don’t learn about it in school. Normally, unless you’ve been through it, there’s no book or anything that you can really reference. There are lots of books written that you will probably access after you’ve gone through it, but before, you don’t realize that’s something you need to know about.”

There is no real “right way” to deal with grief, Nienhuser said. Rather, it’s a personal journey that every individual takes in their own time and in their own way.