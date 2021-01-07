Deaths among the elderly continue to increase

Panhandle Public Health District reported 16 deaths during its call Thursday, bringing the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the Panhandle to 136.
However, it can take weeks before deaths are confirmed by state officials. An additional 30 deaths are awaiting confirmation, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said.
All of the deaths reported were in Scotts Bluff County. Six of the deaths involved women, one in her 70s, one in her 80s and four in their 90s. Ten men were also reported to have died, one in his 70s, four in their 80s and five in their 90s.
The elderly have been among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. A treatment for COVID-19 is growing in usage in the Panhandle and has been offered at long-term care facilities since December. Schnell outlined the monoclonal antibody treatment, also known as BAM infusions. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses, according to the CDC, and is done by a three-hour infusion.
However, the treatment is only available to a limited population, such as those living in long-term care facilities, age 65 and older, and persons with medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other respiratory disease. It is also available to children in certain age groups who are suffering from specific medical conditions.
The treatment is touted to reduce hospitalizations by 70% and improve symptoms. However, it is not available to anyone who is hospitalized.
The number of cases resulting in death among the elderly population is among the reasons that residents, age 75 and older, have been moved to a priority group for vaccination in the state. PPHD director Kim Engel said that Panhandle is currently accepting names on a list for persons in that population who are interested in being vaccinated.
“There are still some in Phase I that are receiving vaccinations,” Engel said. “A lot of the long-term care facilities will be wrapped up this weekend. They are part of the Federal Pharmacy Partner program. There are still some health care workers who are also receiving vaccines. Many of the counties that have vaccine left right now have started people 75 and older.”
The state is estimating that health officials will be doing vaccinations in Phase 1B, the phase that involves those age 75 and older, until March.
“Just to let people know, this one is going to take us a while because I think there’s 7,800 people in the Panhandle who are over the age of 75.
"One of the dilemmas we have is we’re not in control of how much vaccine we get. It’s very limited and we’re trying to be very careful and equitable across the Panhandle.”
In the Omaha and Lincoln area, she said, vaccinations of health care professionals is still underway as those counties only received an initial allotment that covered 30% of health care professionals. In its initial allotment, the Panhandle was able to cover all of its health care professionals. So as the state works through those initial phases, delivery of allotments to the Panhandle will be delayed.
Elderly residents interested in receiving the vaccination are asked to contact PPHD, 308-262-5764, or to sign up online, https://tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. The link is also available on pphd.org. Family members are urged to assist elderly family members to sign up for the vaccination, if needed. People can also call the Scotts Bluff County Health Department at 308-436-6636. The registration will put you on a waiting list and you will be contacted in the next few weeks as more vaccines are available.
The state is also beginning its own website for persons who are interested in registering their interest in vaccinating. In the meantime, Engel said, this registration will allow Panhandle health care providers to roll out the vaccination to that elderly population.
During Thursday’s call, PPHD announced 142 new cases of the coronavirus. Scotts Bluff County continues to have the bulk of the cases, with 49 cases, however, both Box Butte and Cheyenne counties reported 22 cases.