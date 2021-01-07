Deaths among the elderly continue to increase

The treatment is touted to reduce hospitalizations by 70% and improve symptoms. However, it is not available to anyone who is hospitalized.

The number of cases resulting in death among the elderly population is among the reasons that residents, age 75 and older, have been moved to a priority group for vaccination in the state. PPHD director Kim Engel said that Panhandle is currently accepting names on a list for persons in that population who are interested in being vaccinated.

“There are still some in Phase I that are receiving vaccinations,” Engel said. “A lot of the long-term care facilities will be wrapped up this weekend. They are part of the Federal Pharmacy Partner program. There are still some health care workers who are also receiving vaccines. Many of the counties that have vaccine left right now have started people 75 and older.”

The state is estimating that health officials will be doing vaccinations in Phase 1B, the phase that involves those age 75 and older, until March.

“Just to let people know, this one is going to take us a while because I think there’s 7,800 people in the Panhandle who are over the age of 75.