Thrill seekers will soon “buckle up and start their engines” for a bit of controlled chaos at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Demolition Derby.

“While getting into a wreck is normally a bad thing, in this instance we go looking for them,” Promoter Eric Hardin said.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19. According to Hardin, the event has a tendency to sell out fast.

“I do advise people to get their tickets in advance. I know in years past people have showed up and it was sold out.”

The Demolition Derby has been a staple at the fair for many years. Despite its unruly appearance, Hardin said that there are plenty of rules in place to ensure safety while still putting on a good show.

“There are different classes of cars, and it’s ‘controlled chaos,’” he said. “Basically, the (car drivers) are allowed to hit each other’s cars anywhere except for the driver’s door. The goal is to disable the cars running against you without disabling yourself.”

Each vehicle must pass an inspection before being allowed to participate in the derby. That inspection includes checking for multiple safety precautions intended to prevent injury during collisions with other cars.

“The fuel tank is moved in all of the cars to the back seat. We put a door behind the seat of the car that goes side to side and prevents the doors from coming in. That gives the driver protection. We take a lot of stuff out of the interior of the cars so that the driver doesn’t have things that might poke them or hurt them,” Hardin said.

He also explained that a good amount of skill and planning is involved in the fast-paced event, which can separate smart and talented drivers from the pack.

“Driving comes into it. You’ve got to know when to make that great big hit and when not to, and depending on what you’re hitting, it may end your day as well, so there’s some strategy in it.”

Hardin started his demolition derby career when he was in college and a friend asked him to tag along on a trip to buy a derby car. After working on cars for a few years, he got behind the wheel for the first time and got a quick lesson on the nature of the game.

“I think my first derby lasted about 9.5 seconds,” he said.

Eventually, he got involved in organizing the event at the Scotts Bluff County Fair, which he has now been doing for more than two decades.

“I’ve put on the event I think 23 of the past 25 years. It’s probably right around 30 years old at the fair.”