Denver Coach Shuttle goes out of business

Denver Coach Shuttle, a shuttle bus company out of Gering, allowed its license to lapse on Tuesday after COVID-19 reduced its customer base, according to Denver Coach owner Wally Schlager.

Denver Coach was ordered to cease and suspend operations and fined $3,800 by the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC), before the decision to revoke its license on Tuesday.

Schlager took over the Gering business in 2014, according to a story published in the Star-Herald. Denver Coach specialized in busing people to and from Denver, Colorado, as well as areas surrounding Scottsbluff and Gering.

The busing company’s closure is another economic casualty of the pandemic which has shuttered several businesses in the Scottsbluff and Gering area, Schlager said. It’s also a loss for those seeking direct travel between western Nebraska and Denver.

“It sucks to lose one of them,” Schlager said. “I got this up and running when there was no airport.”

The PSC order stemmed from a Nebraska Motor Transportation Department complaint filed in March accusing Denver Coach of missing payment of an annual fee. The fee is collected by the state and maxes out at $80 per vehicle.