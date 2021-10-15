Deploying soldiers offered words of support during send-off

A mother hugged her soldier son, sniffling and wiping away tears as she held his arm and he sang “The Army Song.” A father shared smiles and kisses with his 18-month-old daughter, while another father hugged his son who will follow in his footsteps as he goes on his first military deployment overseas.
Those were just some of the moments families shared Friday as 65 soldiers with the 1057th Military Police Company readied to deploy this weekend for a deployment that will last about a year. The company, which is based in Chadron and has detachments in Scottsbluff and Kearney, will deploy to the U.S. Central Command Area. The specific areas in the Middle East where the soldiers will deploy wasn’t shared publicly, but the command area covers 20 Middle East nations: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Yemen.
In his prepared remarks, Major General Daryl Bohac, the adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard, thanked the crowd for its outpouring of support for the 1057th Military Police Company.
“That’s what makes us so successful in the Nebraska National Guard, are each of you who are not deploying, but supporting those who are in uniform today…,” he said.
Bohac said there are three pillars to the soldiers’ success: The soldiers’ families, along with their employers; the community, and then the Nebraska National Guard itself. Soldiers are able to go forward in their deployments in confidence, he said, knowing full well the community is there to rally around them. He talked about the commitment to families, who will be eagerly awaiting their soldiers’ returns, and that the Nebraska National Guard would be there for them in the meantime.
During the ceremonies, Bohac presented Capt. John Baker, commander of the 1057th Military Police Company, with the “Adjutant General Coin of Excellence,” a challenge coin. It’s a tradition Bohac said had been started and is a representation and a reminder to Baker and all the soldiers of the 1057th of “where they come from, … Nebraska.” Nowhere on the uniform does it say “Nebraska,” he said, but he urged the soldiers to “remember where you are from, and where you are going to come back from, and to perform your duty, with honor, integrity and knowing that you are representing the people of Nebraska.”
Send-off ceremonies are important, Bohac told the Star-Herald. “As the leader of the Nebraska National Guard, I think it’s always important that they get to see the leadership before they go, and that we get the opportunity to express the confidence we feel for the soldiers and their readiness to perform their mission.”
He also said it is important to share the message with the soldiers that the Nebraska National Guard, and the community, will be there for their families during the deployment.
“Anybody with doubt where the patriotism is, I’d say let them come here,” he said.
It will be the first overseas deployment for the 1057th Military Police Company since the company transitioned from a transportation company to a military police company in October 2017. The company has had other deployments, such as serving during the 2019 flooding in Nebraska, serving in response efforts that resulted in the rescue of 113 people, Bohac said. In 2020, the company served in National Guard Reaction Force, or NGRF, in protests in Omaha and Lincoln.
Bohac said the deployment is a monumental milestone in the company’s history, as “the 1057th Military Company gets to put their mark in the book and claim their own history.”
Like the soldiers he will lead, Baker himself will be leaving behind family. It will be his third overseas deployment, he told the Star-Herald, but the first since he and his wife, Ashley, married and had a daughter, Lydia. Lydia is 18-months-old.
“We’ve been focusing on getting everything set, and we have a good support system in and around where we live,” Baker said of the preparations he and his wife have made since learning almost a year ago that the 1057th Military Company would deploy this fall. He said he and other soldiers are appreciative of the Family Readiness Group and services that are provided to their families to ensure there needs are met, including that they are able to regularly communicate with the soldiers deployed.
As a father, he said, he knows he’ll miss a lot of the changes that come but with today’s technology, he’ll be able to FaceTime and make connections in other ways with his family.
It will also be his first time being a commander of a company during a deployment.
“I’m not really nervous, more excited,” he said. “We have a good group of soldiers, with good support staff and leadership around us. With that, and the motivation of the soldiers, it makes leading this company very easy.”
Among the soldiers deploying is Fernando Rodriguez, of Scottsbluff. Rodriguez’s brother, Enrique Rodriquez, is among the local law enforcement officers who will also deploy.
Though Rodriguez, who works in military funeral support, regularly travels as part of his job, it will be his first deployment. He and his wife, Stacy, have three children, ranging in age from 7 to 15. Like Baker, he cited the support his family will receive, as well as the support of employers and those in the civilian community as being instrumental to those deploying.
“Nebraska is really big on supporting the military, so it is awesome,” he said, noting that some of the soldiers live outside of Nebraska and had families drive from across the state and others for Friday’s send-off. “…They are really supportive of the troops and we have seen that across the state.”
Another soldier serving his first deployment and seeing changes is Kaio Uhing, who is a deploying first sergeant with the 1057th. He is following in the footsteps of his father, Bill Uhing, who served in the military and as the 67th BFSB Brigade as a command sergeant major.
“Basically, I wanted to grow up to be just like him,” Kaio Uhing said of his father and his inspiration to serve in the military.
His dad served two tours in Iraq, one in Bosnia and in Desert Shield and Desert Storm, but still got emotional as he talked about seeing his son deploy.
“I came back from my last deployment in 2011, when he enlisted, so to see him 10 years later,” he said, choking up and blinking away tears. “You know, it’s all part of it.”
As a parent, he said, “You want everything to go good, but you also got to tell him, ‘I’m just a phone call away” and that he understand the chain of command, the assistance that is out there. You know the pride is there.”
Asked what key piece of advice his dad had shared with him, Kaio said, “He said, ‘Don’t be afraid to ask for help.’ There are people out there that can help me who have been through a similar situation, if not the exact situation, so just don’t be afraid to reach out for help.”
Kaio and his wife, Katlyn, were just married two weeks ago. For herself, like many family members, she said she is most nervous about the unfamiliar.
“All over the place,” she said when asked about her feelings. “I’ve never experienced anything like this.”